IDW Defends New Logo as Surfing The Rogue Wave Backward In Sunglasses

Aub Driver VP Marketing at IDW defends its new logo in terms of "surfing the rogue wave backward in sunglasses"

In this week's comics from IDW, Aub Driver, IDW VP, Marketing sets out the case for the new logo for IDW, heavily mocked by Bleeding Cool and, well, basically everyone. But this is what he says in this week's IDW comic books…

"Hold on to your hot takes, because its official—we're shaking things up! This isn't your run-of-the-mill slapdash logo; we're ushering in a whole new era with a logo so bold it practically leaps off the page and into your imagination."

"We're not just sprucing up a color scheme: we're revamping, reinvigorating. and hitting the refresh button so hard it might just break. This isn't a change of clothes—it's our battle armor as we gear up for the next 25 years. Why? Because at IDW—short for "Idea and Design Works." remember?—we're all about big swings and even bigger ideas."

"Our new logo isn't just a fancy set of letters in a font type; it's a unique symbol calling out to every reader to try something different. It declares that IDW isn't only present in the comics industry; we're leading the charge. We're surfing the rogue wave—backward, in sunglasses. Because we can."

"So, what's this mean for you, dear reader? Only the most thrilling. genre-bending adventures in comic book storytelling that you've come to expect from us. now branded with a logo that's as forward-thinking as the tales we tell. It's the new face of IDW. but with the same old promise: to keep delivering awe-inspiring stories that defy expectations."

"Catch this on all our releases going forward—it's going to be everywhere. Literally. And it's just the start. What's in store? Only the massive year ahead—from Godzilla to TMNT to a brand-new horror imprint and more. Were not just promising big things; we're crafting them. From the drawing boards to the press, everything we create is a step towards something epic."

"Still here? Good. It will be a wild ride, and we wouldn't want to journey into the future without you. Keep turning those pages."