IDW October 2021 Full Solicits – Launching Star Trek Mirror War

IDW Publishing's full October 2021 solicitations sees the launch of Star Trek: Mirror War as an event comic book, a new Dungeons & Dragons comic book with Mindbreaker, a new My Little Pony series, Generations, and a new Transformers comic book series, Wreckers—Tread & Circuits. And all listed in the solicitations below, beginning with some Animal stories.

Animal Stories [TSP]—CERTIFIED COOL

Peter & Maria Hoey (w & a) • Peter Hoey (c)

What separates us from animals? What connects us? Award-winning cartoonists Peter and Maria Hoey probe these mysteries across six surreal and interconnected stories.

After tremendous acclaim for their series Coin-Op Comics, two brilliant creators present their first graphic novel: a menagerie of wild tales. Pushing the boundaries of their dazzling and unique narrative style, Animal Stories weaves together six short stories exploring the mysterious relationships between humans and other animals.

A girl who keeps pigeons starts receiving messages from a new bird in her flock. A ship's crew rescues a dog, only to find far stranger things in the sea around them. A reincarnated cat with criminal intentions, a parrot who leads a revolution, and a squirrel who tempts a woman in a beautiful garden glade.

Drawing inspiration from Aesop's Fables, film noir, and the Old Testament, Peter and Maria Hoey apply their singular and sophisticated visual storytelling to create a new set of modern animal tales for modern times.

Praise for Maria and Peter Hoey:

"Peter and Maria Hoey are among the very best illustrators in comics." —Rob Clough, High-Low

"It's far too lazy to describe what the Hoeys do as experimental comics. What they're doing isn't really experimental at all, it's far more perceptive than that… rather they're realizing the full potential of the form and carefully exploiting its unique possibilities." —Andy Oliver, Broken Frontier

SC • FC • $19.99 • 176 pages • 10" x 8.5" • ISBN: 978-1-60309-502-0

Bullet points:

Available in December

Bermuda #4 (of 4)

John Layman (w) • Nick Bradshaw (a) • Nick Bradshaw (c)

The epic conclusion is at hand… can Bermuda and her friends survive?! Can THE WORLD even survive?! The door between dimensions is finally open, thanks to the science of our world, and the sorcery of Bermuda's. Now both worlds are threatened, and the only hope for either is the brave 16-year-old island adventurer known as Bermuda!

FC • 36 pages • $4.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free virgin variant cover by Nick Bradshaw!

Order 25 copies and get one free variant cover by Mark Schultz!

Dungeons & Dragons: Mindbreaker #1 (of 5)—Cover A: Max Dunbar—SPOTLIGHT

Jim Zub (w) • Eduardo Mello (a) • Max Dunbar (c)

The prelude to the much-anticipated video game Baldur's Gate III begins here!

Changed by their experiences in Avernus, Krydle, Shandie, Delina, Nerys, Minsc, and Boo return home to Baldur's Gate to find that something much more insidious has taken root… what could be behind the odd behavior of the Head Librarian of the Knowledge-Hold?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Dungeons & Dragons: Mindbreaker #1 (of 5)—Cover B: Max Davenport—SPOTLIGHT

Jim Zub (w) • Eduardo Mello (a) • Max Davenport (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 15 copies and get one free variant cover by Celia Lowenthal!



G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #287—Cover A: Freddie Williams II—SPOTLIGHT

Larry Hama (w) • Billy Penn (a) • Freddie Williams II (c)

So you've been recruited into the world's most elite fighting force for freedom. You're one of the best of the best warriors the planet has to offer. You're ready to join the fight, but before you step onto the battlefield, you first have to step into… the PIT.

Join Living Legend Larry Hama and artist Billy Penn as they show you what the first days of a brand-new JOE are like through the eyes of newbies Multo, Black Hat, and Sherlock. This month it's time to (you guessed it)… SPOTLIGHT: THE NEWBIES!

Features the second of five interconnecting covers (#286–#290) by superstar artist Freddie Williams II!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #287—Cover B: Billy Penn—SPOTLIGHT

Larry Hama (w) • Billy Penn (a & c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Megan Huang!



G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero, Vol. 25 – Untold Tales

Larry Hama (w) • Netho Diaz, Brian Shearer, Dan Schoening, Alex Sanchez, Ron Joseph, Andrew Lee Griffith (a) • Kieran McKeown (c)

You think you've seen it all, but these stories reveal never-before-told adventures of your favorite heroes and villains. Plus, join the JOEs on a different type of adventure, a murder-mystery!

In "Untold Tales," take an extended look behind some of the most important moments in G.I. JOE history through the eyes of some of your favorite characters. Join Snake Eyes, Scarlett, Stalker, and Torpedo in a desperate mission to Crucial Abysmia; experience the counter-assault in The Pit with MP Law and his sidekick, Order; feel the frigid temperatures of Fusenland with Snow Job, Blizzard, Iceberg, Cover Girl, Frostbite, and Lowlight; fly with Ace and Slip Stream on a mission against the Terror Drome; and be wary of the bespectacled, beautiful, brilliant, and bombastic Baroness!

Then, in the aftermath of the chaotic events of "Snake Hunt" (Volume 24), the JOEs are in a tough spot with the brass in Washington, D.C. Called to testify before a confidential sub-committee intent on investigating the off-the-books mission, a small group of JOEs find themselves embroiled in an entirely different kind of investigation… the murder/mystery kind, featuring brand-new JOEs Sherlock, Multo, and Black Hat in "Murder by Assassination!" Collects G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero issues #276–285.

TPB • FC • $29.99 • 240 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-854-9

Bullet points:

Available in December.

Marvel Action Classics: Spider-Man Two-In-One #4

Todd Dezago, more (w) • Michael O'Hare, more (a) • Randy Green (c)

In this Marvel Classics Two-In-One, we follow Spidey on dual adventures with a couple of super special guests!

In "The Chameleon Strikes," Spider-Man goes to enlist in the Fantastic Four, mistakenly believing that they make a salary. Then, Spidey finds himself in hot water—and a head-on collision with action!

FC • 48 pages • $4.99



My Little Pony: Generations #1—Cover A: Amy Mebberson—SPOTLIGHT

Casey Gilly (w) • Michela Cacciatore (a) • Amy Mebberson (c)

A brand-new Pony adventure begins here, encompassing generations both old and new when G1 and Friendship is Magic collide!

A long time ago, an evil witch named Hydia sought to destroy pony-kind. Now her granddaughters, Grackle and Dyre, are back to finish the job!

With the School of Friendship overloaded with students, Starlight Glimmer and the Mane Six reach out for help. Enter: Violet Shiver, Shadow Storm, and Black Belle! But these ponies aren't quite what they seem; in fact, they're working for Grackle and Dyre! With their sights set on revenge and a brand-new Smooze on hand, the young witches and their dastardly creations are ready to cause some mayhem…

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

My Little Pony: Generations #1—Cover B: Agnes Garbowska—SPOTLIGHT

Casey Gilly (w) • Michela Cacciatore (a) • Agnes Garbowska (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 15 copies and get one free variant cover by Samantha Whitten!



Snake Eyes: Deadgame—Declassified—SPOTLIGHT

Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (w) • Rob Liefeld (a, c)

Peer behind the mask of G.I. Joe's superstar ninja/commando—and see what made Rob Liefeld's Snake Eyes: Deadgame into a phenomenon! Never-before-seen material from throughout the five issue limited series fill this one-of-a-kind edition—from sketches, layouts, and designs to an unbelievable look at the phenomenal inks over Liefeld's dynamic pencils from artists like Neal Adams, Ryan Ottley, Whilce Portacio, Ed Piskor, Tom Scioli, Marat Mychaels, Jerry Ordway, Dan Fraga, Kevin Eastman—and more!

FC • 48 pages • $5.99

Sonic the Hedgehog #46—Cover A: Ryan Jampole

Evan Stanley (w & a) • Ryan Jampole (c)

The ROAD TO #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE long adventure leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue #50.

This is not a drill! In "Trial by Fire," part two by Evan Stanley, a forest fire threatens the ecosystem and the campers—luckily, Amy, Tangle, Jewel, and Belle are there to help! The heroines must overcome their differences and work together to save the day.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Sonic the Hedgehog #46—Cover B: Jennifer Hernandez

Evan Stanley (w & a) • Jennifer Hernandez (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nathalie Fourdraine!



Star Trek: The Mirror War #1—Cover A: J.K. Woodward—GEM OF THE MONTH

David & Scott Tipton (w) • Gavin Smith (a) • J.K. Woodward (c)

Return to the Mirror Universe of The Next Generation with this brand-new series from writers David & Scott Tipton, where familiar faces and exciting new surprises await around every corner!

To conquer the Mirror Universe, Captain Picard must first seize control of the ship-building planet of Faundori! The only problem? Faundori is inside Klingon-Cardassian Alliance territory…

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Star Trek: The Mirror War #1—Cover B: Amanda Madriaga—GEM OF THE MONTH

David & Scott Tipton (w) • Gavin Smith (a) • Amanda Madriaga (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 15 copies and get one free variant cover by Mark Alvarado!



Star Wars Adventures #11—Cover A: Francesco Francavilla

Cavan Scott, Anne Toole (w) • Manuel Bracchi, Nick Brokenshire (a) • Francesco Francavilla (c)

Commanded by Luke Skywalker, Rogue Squadron tangles with the Empire in the Outer Rim, but the young Jedi has more than Imperial TIE fighters to deal with. New recruit Myra Chimor just won't listen to orders. Can the hot-headed pilot learn how to fly as part of a team or will her need to go it alone lead to disaster? Cavan Scott joins Manuel Bracchi for the beginning of a two-part X-wing adventure, "SQUAD GOALS"!

Then, in "BUBO'S ADVENTURE," by Anne Toole and Nick Brokenshire, Ree-Yees has lost Jabba the Hutt's beloved pet, Buboicullaar! Explore every inch of the filthy Hutt barge with Ree-Yees as he races to find Bubo before Jabba can toss him off the ship!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Wars Adventures #11—Cover B: Nick Brokenshire

Cavan Scott, Anne Toole (w) • Manuel Bracchi, Nick Brokenshire (a) • Nick Brokenshire (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Francesco Francavilla!



Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle #3 (of 5)—Cover A: Francesco Francavilla—SPOTLIGHT

Cavan Scott (w) • Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack (a) • Francesco Francavilla (c)

Join Cavan Scott, Francesco Francavilla, and a host of classic Star Wars artists in the epic conclusion to the Vader's Castle saga! Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle is a horror-packed, star-studded, five-week event guaranteed to haunt your dreams.

In issue #3, catch up with Hudd and Skritt! Hudd has been dreaming of the Spirit of the Swamp, a gilled monster that terrorizes Dagobah! The GHOST OF VADER'S CASTLE are in all corners of the galaxy…

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle #3 (of 5)—Cover B: Derek Charm—SPOTLIGHT

Cavan Scott (w) • Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack (a) • Derek Charm (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Fransesco Francavilla!



Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle #4 (of 5)—Cover A: Francesco Francavilla—SPOTLIGHT

Cavan Scott (w) • Francesco Francavilla, Chris Fenoglio (a) • Francesco Francavilla (c)

Join Cavan Scott, Francesco Francavilla, and a host of classic Star Wars artists in the epic conclusion to the Vader's Castle saga! Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle is a horror-packed, star-studded, five-week event guaranteed to haunt your dreams.

In issue #4, Lina's dreams are visited by the ghost of the galaxy's most threatening villain! The GHOSTS OF VADER'S CASTLE are looming closer…

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle #4 (of 5)—Cover B: Derek Charm—SPOTLIGHT

Cavan Scott (w) • Francesco Francavilla, Chris Fenoglio (a) • Derek Charm (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Fransesco Francavilla!



Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle #5 (of 5)—Cover A: Francesco Francavilla—SPOTLIGHT

Cavan Scott (w) • Francesco Francavilla (a & c)

Join Cavan Scott, Francesco Francavilla, and a host of classic Star Wars artists in the epic conclusion to the Vader's Castle saga! Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle is a horror-packed, star-studded, five-week event guaranteed to haunt your dreams.

In the final Vader's Castle tale, Lina, Hudd, Skritt, and Jaxxon race to Mustafar to save Milo and Crater. Will the group be able to fight the ghosts that still haunt the castle, or will the galaxy forever be bound to suffer from the wrath of the GHOSTS OF VADER'S CASTLE?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle #5 (of 5)—Cover B: Derek Charm—SPOTLIGHT

Cavan Scott (w) • Francesco Francavilla (a) • Derek Charm (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Fransesco Francavilla!



Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Graphic Novel Adaptation

Alessandro Ferrari (w) • Various (a) • Cryssy Cheung (c)

Experience the excitement and thrill of the epic Star Wars movies in this young-reader friendly adaptation of Episode II!

In the midst of galactic unrest from the growing Seperatist movement, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan, Anakin Skywalker, are dispatched to protect Senator Padmé Amidala after a failed attempt on her life. What follows is a mission stretching to the farthest corners of the Outer Rim. Master and apprentice will discover a plot that threatens the entire Republic and see their loyalties–to the Jedi and each other–tested like never before. Can Anakin protect those he loves, and can Obi-Wan prevent the outbreak of all-out war?

Capturing the galaxy-spanning action of Attack of the Clones, experience Episode II as a beautiful graphic novel combining the epic wonder of Star Wars with streamlined, young-reader friendly designs.

TPB • FC • $9.99 • 72 pages • 6.75" x 9" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-856-3

Bullet points:

Available in December.



Star Wars: High Republic Adventures #9

Daniel José Older (w) • Toni Bruno (a) • Harvey Tolibao (c)

The Padawan are off on another mission! This time to Takodana, to assist the lone Jedi defending the local Jedi temple against the ever-growing threat of the Nihils. But Qort has trouble focusing when he comes face to face with his own past amidst new dangers and old allies.

Writer Daniel José Older, bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot and artist Toni Bruno bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Megan Levens!

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures—The Monster of Temple Peak #3 (of 4)

Cavan Scott (w) • Rachael Stott (a & c)

Follow former Jedi turned saber-for-hire monster hunter Ty Yorrick in this adventure-packed High Republic miniseries by Cavan Scott and Rachael Stott!

The time has come—Ty has reached the Gretalx layer and now she must do what she does best: slay the beast! But during the battle, her rusty Force powers trigger a cave in, trapping her and Drewen with the monster. As the Gretalax and Rock Weavers close in on the pair, Ty feels an unexpected presence in the Force…

FC • 36 pages • $4.99



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #122—Cover A: Jodi Nishijima

Sophie Campbell (w) • Jodi Nishijima (a) • Jodi Nishijima (c)

The fallout from the confrontation between the Mutanimals and the TMNT continues with many questioning what direction Mutant Town is headed for. While the Turtles discuss their new path forward, Hob begins to set his sights on a new target: Baxter Stockman!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #122—Cover B: Kevin Eastman

Sophie Campbell (w & a) • Kevin Eastman (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Sara Pitre-Durocher!



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of April O'Neil—SPOTLIGHT

Misc. (w) • Misc. (a) • James Biggie (c)

The Turtles' best friend April is always ready to uncover new danger and help her mutant pals! Dig into this oversized collection and discover the very best April stories from across multiple TMNT publishers!

FC • 100 pages • $5.99



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Ultimate Collection, Vol. 6

Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird (w & a) • Kevin Eastman (c)

A thorough look back at the TMNT's comic book origins from their earliest stories with insightful annotations from co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

Rediscover the underground roots of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with this special collection of 29 short stories created between 1985–1989, handpicked by Kevin Eastman. With over 250 pages of mutated-martial arts action along with annotations full of original story notes, preliminary art, personal photographs, and more following each story, this volume is perfect for fans to relive the glorious days of the Turtles' origins as well as an excellent place for new readers to see where the TMNT phenomenon began.

TPB • B&W • $29.99 • 256 pages • 7.625" x 11" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-857-0

Bullet points:

Available in December.



Transformers #36—Cover A: Anna Malkova

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a & c)

"Sea of Rust," part three! The Autobots are outnumbered and surrounded in Termagax's base with Decepticons on one side and the most deadly Cybertronian environment on the other. With an incredibly powerful artifact on the line—one that could turn the tide of the war in their favor—can the Autobots withstand the siege?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers #36—Cover B: Red Powell

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Red Powell (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Billie Montfort!

Transformers: Beast Wars #9—Cover A: Josh Burcham

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a & c)

"Thicker Skin". The Predacons begin their hunt for other fallen protoform pods, containing potential reinforcements in their quest to crush the Maximals. But Skold, the Predacon powerhouse, is left behind because she'll slow the mission down, at least according to Terrorsaur. When Skold encounters a pod on her own, it'll be up to her to bring it to the Predacon's side… or put it down for good.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Beast Wars #9—Cover B: Priscilla Tramontano

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a) • Priscilla Tramontano (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Alex Milne!



Transformers: Beast Wars, Vol. 1—SPOTLIGHT

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a & c)

Celebrate 25 years of Beast Wars! The Maximals and the Predacons are back in this all-new series.

"In the beginning came the beasts, and all that creeps, crawls and flies—but nature lies, they're robots in disguise!" With this one line a whole new generation of Transformers toys and fans was created. Now, 25 years later, an all-new series brings your favorite characters back!

In the future, the planet Cybertron belongs to the scientific-minded Maximals and the action-oriented Predacons! When a crew of Predacons, led by the successor to the Megatron name, steals a golden disk and a ship capable of traveling through time, it's up to Optimus Primal and his Maximal crew—Rattrap, Rhinox, Cheetor, and new character Nyx—to catch them! Collects issues #1–6, Savage Landing!

TPB • FC • $19.99 • 144 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-858-7

Bullet points:

Available in December.



Transformers: King Grimlock #3 (of 5)—Cover A: Bryan Lee

Steve Orlando (w) • Agustin Padilla (a) • Bryan Lee (c)

King Grimlock rampages on! Confronted by the ghoulish host of the Red Wizard's Army, Grimlock leads a band of villagers into a war against their ruler. But all is not what it seems near the Red Wizard's compound. Will Grimlock lead them to freedom… or destruction?!

FC • 36 pages • $4.99Transformers: King Grimlock #3 (of 5)—Cover B: Agustin Padilla

Steve Orlando (w) • Agustin Padilla (a & c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Maria Wolf!



Transformers: Shattered Glass #3 (of 5)—Cover A: Alex Milne

Danny Lore (w) • Guido Guidi (a) • Alex Milne (c)

Shattered Glass isn't your average Transformers tale… "Shards" is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore (James Bond, King in Black: Captain America, Champions) in exploring this fractured alternate universe just before it shatters.

In issue #3, Starscream seeks out more Decepticons to prevent another war that could destroy Cybertron, but memories of the past haunt every step. As the Autobots close in, Starscream must decide between peace for his planet and his former best friend.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Shattered Glass #3 (of 5)—Cover B: Fico Ossio

Danny Lore (w) • Guido Guidi (a) • Fico Ossio (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Sara Pitre-Durocher!



Transformers: Wreckers—Tread & Circuits #1 (of 4)—Cover A: Jack Lawrence—GEM OF THE MONTH

David Mariotte (w) • Jack Lawrence (a & c)

Out in the Cybertronian colonies, good entertainment is hard to find. Fortunately, there's always the Wreckers—brave Cybertronians broadcasting death-defying stunts and action—all as a cover for undercover operations! When the only event bigger than a new Wreckers broadcast, the Speedia 500, a race for governmental control of a whole world, is threatened, the Wreckers have a new mission: Save the most viewed race in the galaxy… without getting caught. Wreck & Rule!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Wreckers—Tread & Circuits #1 (of 4)—Cover B: Anna Malkova—GEM OF THE MONTH

David Mariotte (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Anna Malkova (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nick Roche!

Usagi Yojimbo #23

Stan Sakai (w & a & c)

From 2021 Eisner Award-nominee Stan Sakai!

Ransom, Part 2 (of 3) Kiyoko has been kidnapped and is held for ransom by Boss Hasegawa. He wants the ledger of bribes that Kitsune had stolen. Usagi, Yukichi and Kitsune know they would be walking into a trap, but they find aid from a very unexpected source. Or do they? How far can they trust someone they know will betray them?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Ethan Young!

Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy #5 (of 6)

Stan Sakai (w & a) • David Petersen (c)

One of Usagi's most classic and epic adventures reaches its penultimate chapter! As a castle is sieged to prevent a revolt against the shogun, Usagi and friends must make a desperate gambit to prevent the land from descending into war. Not everyone will survive the mighty struggle that ensues!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

GAMES

Pre-Order Now!

Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Shadow of the Bat

Pete Walsh & Kevin Wilson (d) Sean Galloway, Jack Lawrence, Chris Fenoglio, Dario Brizuela, Jay Fotos (a&c)

The next core box entry in the Adventures Universal Games System (AUGS), Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Shadow of the Bat lets one to four players become Batman, Robin, Batgirl, Commissioner Gordon, or even Catwoman as they work together to save Gotham City. Hero players will roll and share their custom dice to generate their team's actions and make use of special ability and gadget cards during battles. Strategy is a must as they face off against The Joker and Harley Quinn, Two Face, Man-Bat, The Riddler, The Penguin, Scarecrow, and Mr. Freeze in 24 battles that are all based on fan favorite episodes of the iconic animated series.

Bullet points:

· Includes 40 highly detailed miniatures and 24 game play scenarios

· Fully compatible with all Adventures Universal Games System titles!

· All battles can be played in Cooperative Mode, or a fifth player can join to take control of the villains

1–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 60–90 minutes • MSRP $124.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01932-2

Item #: IDW 01932

Late Summer 2021 Release!

Pre-Order Now!

Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Arkham Asylum

Pete Walsh & Kevin Wilson (d) Sean Galloway, Jack Lawrence, Chris Fenoglio, Dario Brizuela, Jay Fotos (a&c)

When it comes to villains, there's no set of foes more iconic than Batman's rogues' gallery. In Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Arkham Asylum the villains have taken over and it's up to Batman and his allies to return order to the hospital's halls. An expansion set for Shadow of the Bat, Arkham Asylum adds Clayface, Poison Ivy, Jervis Tetch, The Ventriloquist, Killer Croc, Maxie Zeus, Lock-Up, Clock King, Baby Doll, and Hugo Strange to the roster of villains, and thirteen new battles based on classic episodes of the animated series. A new game type, Clayface mode, even adds a hidden traitor mode where one hero is actually Clayface in disguise, able to reveal their true identity at any time!

Bullet points:

· Includes 15 highly detailed miniatures and 16 game play scenarios

· Fully compatible with all Adventures Universal Games System titles!

· Batman: The Animated Series Adventures – Shadow of the Bat is required to play this expansion

1–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 60–90 minutes • MSRP $59.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01934-6

Item #: IDW 01934

Late Summer 2021 Release!

Best Seller!

Batman The Animated Series: Rogues Gallery

Sen-Foong Lim & Jessey Wright (d) • Chris Fenoglio, Jack Lawrence, Dario Brizuela, Marcelo Ferreira, TableTaffy (a)

Defeat the Batman to rule the city! Gotham City's coffers are ripe for the robbing, but one thing stands in the way of the city's supervillains—the reviled Batman. It's time someone finally took out that nuisance! Choose your favorite villain, then go on crime sprees, steal powerful upgrades, recruit nefarious accomplices, and race to complete your master plan and be the first to defeat the World's Greatest Detective!

3–5 players • Playable from ages 12+ • 30–45 minutes • MSRP $34.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01658-1

Item #: IDW 01658

Available Now!

Mini's Game!

Galaxy Hunters

Daniel Alves (d)

In Galaxy Hunters, two to four players take on the role of mercenary pilots in battle mechs hired by Megacorporations to hunt and harvest rampaging mutants. Galaxy Hunters blends the excitement of crafting a unique character with the deep strategy of Euro-style, worker placement. Pick your Merc, customize your Mech and compete in a fierce rivalry to be the top mutant hunter in the Galaxy!

Bullet points:

· Includes four large (65mm) Battle Mech miniatures!

· Mix and match pilots and mechs to unlock new powers and special abilities with Galaxy Hunters' inventive neural-link system.

· New Ways to Hunt expansion allows for five players to compete with more rewards and higher risk!

2–4 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 30 minutes per player • MSRP $79.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01533-1

Item #: IDW 01533

Available Now!

Mini's Game!

Galaxy Hunters: New Ways To Hunt Expansion

Daniel Alves (d)

With the "New Ways To Hunt" expansion, Mercs can take on bigger risks for bigger rewards. This expansion offers a fifth player to compete for top Mutant Hunter in the Galaxy! Duar Krill joins the hunt as the newest Mercenary and the Iron Smoker Mech is included in this expansion!

Bullet points:

· Battle through the four main sagas, gaining power and perfecting techniques as you progress, or create a single battle against iconic villains

· Increase your Power Level to gain access to power Transformations

· Techniques provide unique abilities that modify your attack rolls

· Requires Galaxy Hunters Base Game to play

· Includes one additional Battle Mech Miniature!

2–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 30 minutes per player • MSRP $29.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01997-1

Item #: IDW 01934

Available Now!

Pre-Order Now!

Ghostbuster/Men In Black Ecto-Terrestrial Invasion

Panda Cult Games (d)

In Ghostbusters/Men In Black Ecto-Terrestrial Invasion, one to four players each control a team of one Ghostbuster and one MIB agent to defend New York City. Trap Ecto-Terrestrials and complete scenarios while using the latest weaponry & gadgets! All teams must work together to defeat the alien forces, but only one team can be the best. Do you have the mettle to defeat the machinations of Zorg and his minions?

Bullet points:

· Mix and match iconic characters from Ghostbusters and Men In Black, each with their own unique abilities.

· 42 Miniatures included, plus FIVE LARGE Boss Miniatures!

· Purchase powerful weapons and equipment with money earned from each mission.

· Choose which missions to play as you progress through the story.

· The Ghostbuster Firehouse Dice Tower spawns Ecto-Terrestrials as the game progresses. Beat the scenario before the last panel is pulled, or it's game over!

1–4 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 75 minutes • MSRP $124.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01831-8

Item #: IDW 01831

Summer 2021 Release!