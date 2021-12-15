Morbius On Cover Of Gil Kane IDW Amazing Spider-Man Artisan Edition

IDW is to republish their Gil Kane Amazing Spider-Man Artists Edition that was published in hardcover back in 2013 which sold out and sells for a mark-up on the aftermarket, as a paperback Artisan Edition at a much more affordable price point for July next year. Though a little after the Morbius movie release from Sony. Here is the IDW description;

And the Amazon listing;

This must-have volume features some of the most historically important stories ever produced with Marvel's famed wall-crawler, all meticulously scanned from the original artwork! Gil Kane's The Amazing Spider-Man Artisan Edition presents each page in what appears to be black and white, but has actually been scanned in color. Readers view the art in its most natural form—blue pencils, ink gradients, and editorial notations all clearly visible—so they can (ahem) marvel at all the little nuances that make original art unique. This volume contains the infamous three-part drug story that was not approved by the Comics Code Authority (Amazing Spider-Man #96–98). The second three-part story features the legendary six-armed Spider-Man saga (Amazing Spider-Man #100–102). Additionally, one of the most famous—and most shocking—Spidey tales is included: the death of Gwen Stacey! (Amazing Spider-Man #121). You can't get a better line-up of Spider-Man stories than this! Gil Kane is regarded as one of the finest comic artists in the history of the medium. His dynamic sequential storytelling abilities, coupled with impeccable draftsmanship, make him a true artist's artist—as this book will attest!

Gil Kane's The Amazing Spider-Man Artisan Edition is published on the 12th of July, 2022.