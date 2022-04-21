If Thor Was Iron Fist, Would He Be Thor Fist? In June from Marvel

Thor Fist! The modern Marvel multiversal explosion really began with Dan Slott and Spider-Verse, though he was building on much groundwork over the decades from Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, Alan Moore, Mark Gruenwald, Chris Claremont and many more. Even as Joe Quesada and Tom Brevoort were complaining about the use of 616 at Marvel, Jonathan Hickman also kicked it into high gear through his runs on Fantastic Four, Avengers and Secret Wars. And as TV and movies followed, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Into the Spider-Verse, Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness and Loki so the comic books are running even more multiversal stories, with books for the likes of Captain Carter and Gwenpool and Spider-Gwen, more What If for Miles Morales, a new series The Variants, the return of the Captain Britain Corps in Excalibur and Knights Of X, and Jason Aaron in The Avengers launching a long-running arc with Mephisto finding 615 other versions of himself, the Prime Avenger gathering a variety of multiversal Avengers to fight the Multiversal Masters Of Evil, including the Avengers spinoff Avengers Forever.

And there in July, we will meet another Thor. One who – as we presume in Thor: Love And Thunder – will have, for whatever reason, been judged unworthy to wield the hammer Mjolnir. And so, instead, aligning with K'un Lun and seemingly the possessor of the Iron Fist. Iron Thor anyone? Or would you prefer Thor Fist? I am not entirely sure why I asked that question.

AVENGERS FOREVER #8

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

Predator variant COVER

by Juan Jose Ryp

THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR!

Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he's a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth's great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K'un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99