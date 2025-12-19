Posted in: Comics, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: feral, gi joe, savage dragon, spawn, Tigress Island, transformers, youngblood

Image Comics Full March 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Image Comics Full March 2026 Solicitations - from Transformers to Die: Loaded, from Spawn to Feral, from Youngblood to Tigress Island

TIGRESS ISLAND #1 (OF 5)

WRITER: PATRICK KINDLON

ARTIST/COVER/COVER B: EPHK

COVER C: LUANA VECCHIO NSFW $9.99

COVER D: KALADEN

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRE: ACTION/ADVENTURE, HORROR

MINISERIES PREMIERE

From PATRICK KINDLON (GEHENNA) and EPHK (HARPY).

A group of down-on-their-luck actresses are kidnapped to an island prison run by a sadistic female warden. Working together is their only chance of escape, but trust issues abound! Action-adventure inspired by exploitation films. Ridiculously fun. Seriously sexy.

NARCO #1 (OF 5)

WRITER: DOUG WAGNER

ARTIST: DANIEL HILLYARD

COVER A: DANIEL HILLYARD, DAVE STEWART

COVER B: DANIEL HILLYARD "HITCHCOCK HOMAGE"

COVER C: BLANK SKETCH COVER

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: CRIME & MYSTERY, HORROR

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Marcus Wesphal has a rare form of narcolepsy—when he gets excited, he passes out. He's adapted: homebound life, a harmless infatuation with the girl next door. But when he witnesses her murder and collapses, he becomes suspect #1. Now, he must leave his apartment to pursue a killer.

SUPER CREEPSHOW #1 (OF 5)

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN, RYAN NORTH

ARTIST: ROSSI GIFFORD, DEREK CHARM

COVER A: PYE PARR

COVER B: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

COVER C: DEREK CHARM

COVER D: ANDREA MILANA, JILLIAN CRAB DIE CUT ($4.99)

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRE: ADAPTATION, MEDIA TIE-IN, HORROR

MINISERIES PREMIERE

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST SUPERHERO HORROR SERIES ASSEMBLES!

The most star-studded superhero epic of the year begins with a pair of skin-crawling stories!

First up, superhero comic icon KIERON GILLEN (Young Avengers, Darth Vader) and ROSSI GIFFORD deliver a terrifying story that will have your spider sense tingling! Then, Eisner Award-winning creators RYAN NORTH (Fantastic Four) and DEREK CHARM (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) make the case that super speed is the most horrific power of all!

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN YEARBOOK #1

WRITER: JOE CASEY

ARTIST/COVER A: PAUL FRY

COVER B: JIM RUGG (1:10)

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $4.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

The first issue of BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN YEARBOOK is finally here! And within this extra-length, action-packed, mind-bending conclusion to this epic storyline… secrets will be revealed! Worlds will collide! Heroes will struggle! Legends will die! And things—both past and present—will never be the same!

FERAL #21

WRITER: TONY FLEECS

ARTIST: TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ, BRAD SIMPSON

COVER A: TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER

COVER B: TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER, ALLEN PASSALAQUA

COVER C: TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER (1:10)

COVER D: TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER (1:25)

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: HORROR

NEW STORY ARC

Like all good 21st issues… a SILENT INTERLUDE!

Moosh the Pitbull is missing and only one cat can find him. As the mysterious GHOST searches for his canine friend, he discovers something that will change the world of FERAL forever! Don't miss out on this thrilling issue told through the POV of everyone's favorite hearing impaired feline.

PLUS: A last page shocker that will make STRAY DOGS fans sit, stay, rollover and beg! (hint! hint!)

INVINCIBLE FOIL EDITION #1

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: CORY WALKER

COVER A: CORY WALKER, BILL CRABTREE

COVER B: CORY WALKER, DAVE MCCAIG (FOIL)

COVER C: RYAN OTTLEY, NATHAN FAIRBAIRN (FOIL)

COVER D: BLANK SKETCH COVER ($5.99)

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $4.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

INVINCIBLE MONTH kicks off in time for the debut of Season 4 of the INVINCIBLE animated series on Prime Video!

Debuting in January 2003, INVINCIBLE quickly earned its status at the Best Superhero Comic in the Universe, and now has become the most successful new superhero franchise of the century! This special foil edition reprints creators ROBERT KIRKMAN & CORY WALKER's groundbreaking first issue, including the historic first appearances of Invincible, Omni-Man, and more!

INVINCIBLE RETURNS FACSIMILE EDITION #1

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: RYAN OTTLEY, CORY WALKER, FCO PLASCENCIA

COVER A: DAVID FINCH, FCO PLASCENCIA

COVER B: ERIK LARSEN, RYAN OTTLEY, FCO PLASCENCIA

COVER C: DARWYN COOKE

COVER D: BLANK SKETCH COVER

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $4.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

INVINCIBLE MONTH continues with a special reprint featuring THE FIRST APPERANCE OF THRAGG, who debuts in Season 4 of the INVINCIBLE animated series on Prime Video!

After the shocking events of the Invincible War and the cataclysmic battle with Conquest, Invincible is ready to turn the page to a bold new era—just in time for THE VILTRUMITE WAR to begin!

This special self-contained issue will bring readers new and old up to speed on everyone's favorite superhero comic. If you've never read INVINCIBLE, now is the time to dive in! And if you've been reading since the beginning: You know it's all been leading up to this moment! Either way, hold onto your hats!

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #7

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST/COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B: TODD MCFARLANE, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER C: CHRIS BURNHAM, BRIAN REBER (1:10)

COVER D: ROSSI GIFFORD (1:25)

COVER E: EDWIN GALMON (1:50)

COVER F: TODD MCFARLANE B&W (1:75)

COVER G: MATTHEW ROBERTS (1:100 FOIL)

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

NEW STORY ARC

THE BIGGEST SERIES OF 2025 RETURNS

Battle Beast continues his quest to find the one being who can defeat him in battle and end his life.

But the Viltrumites are looming…

MARVEL TEAM-UP #14

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST/COVER A: CORY WALKER, DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: RYAN OTTLEY, DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: ERIK LARSEN, DAVE McCAIG

COVER D: TODD McFARLANE, DAVE McCAIG

COVER E: MARK BAGLEY, DAVE McCAIG

COVER F: ALEX SAVIUK, DAVE McCAIG

COVER G: BLANK SKETCH COVER $4.99

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES

THE HISTORIC FIRST MEETING OF INVINCIBLE & MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN!

One of the most demanded comics of the modern era is available again as superstars ROBERT KIRKMAN & CORY WALKER present probably the best superhero team-up in the universe!

With a star-studded variant cover artist lineup including Spider-Man legends Todd McFarlane, Erik Larsen, Ryan Ottley, and more, this is the comic that no superhero fan can miss!

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #9

WRITER: DENIZ CAMP

ARTIST/COVER A: ERIC ZAWADZKI

COVER B: NIKOLAJ VILLAGER

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $4.99

GENRE: SCI-FI, ACTION/ADVENTURE

Are you poor, desperate, huddled, massive? Do you live in a dark age, a depression, one of the many historical periods of slim pickings and no options? Welcome to the TEMPS, the first cross-temporal employment app! The past and future are filled with low skill, low wage gigs! Gigs such as: Cobbler's assistant in plague-era Europe! Salvager in the ruins of New York, 2832! Soldier in Krang's Cross-Time Army! Temp is shattering the temporal ceiling!

BLOOD & THUNDER #11

WRITER: BENITO CERENO

ARTIST: E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN

COVER A: E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN

COVER B: KHARY RANDOLPH, EMILIO LOPEZ

COVER C: HAINING (1:10)

COVER D: ERICA HENDERSON (1:25)

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

Blood learns the truth about her family.

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: CAPES #5

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: MARK ENGLERT

COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B: MARK ENGLERT

COVER C: CORY WALKER (1:10)

COVER D: JAHNOY LINDSAY (1:25)

COVER E: B&W RYAN OTTLEY (1:50)

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

REINTRODUCING ROBERT KIRKMAN AND MARK ENGLERT'S CORNER OF THE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE!

A special remastering of CAPES, featuring new art and dialogue!

IT HAD TO HAPPEN! All out war between Capes, Inc. and Chronodile!

But will one hero make the ultimate sacrifice?

THE DARKNESS (2025) #4

WRITER: MARC SILVESTRI

ARTIST: RAYMOND GAY, AGUSTIN PADILLA, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER A: RAYMOND GAY, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B: BRUNO ABDIAS, NEIL CERVANTES

COVER C: BRUNO ABDIAS, NEIL CERVANTES (1:25)

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLIANS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Jackie conceals a shocking secret from Jenny, as he's forced to confront the full depths of the Brotherhood's depravity. But who else could he turn to, with traitors and enemies surrounding him on all sides? What chance would he stand against the Angelus' full wrath—and her fearsome "Wolves of War"—without Sonatine's protection?

D'ORC #2

WRITER: BRETT BEAN

ARTIST/ COVER A: BRETT BEAN

COVER B: TBA

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: EPIC FANTASY, HUMOROUS, SATIRE

D'Orc is avoiding every wizard and warrior because some DOOMSDAY prophecy says he will destroy the world. Can he change their minds? Probably not. D'Orc, his magic shield, and Ghost-chicken-with-its-head-cut-off are too busy facing a bigger challenge, KIDS!?! They're time thieves. Oh, and there's a Time Lord. That guy sucks.

DEATH FIGHT FOREVER #2 (OF 5)

WRITER: ANDREW MACLEAN

ARTIST: ALEXIS ZIRITT

COVER A: ANDREW MACLEAN

COVER B: ALEXIS ZIRITT

COVER C: JIM RUGG (1:25)

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRE: ACTION/ADVENTURE

After the events of issue one, Bash and Marla are awash with grief and rage. Marla confronts Lord Slyther, while Bash confronts the bottom of a bottle. Both are left worse for wear, but together, the would-be enemies may have what it takes to reap the revenge they desperately desire.

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #17

WRITER: JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ARTIST/COVER A/COVER B: PATRIC REYNOLDS

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLIANS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

The Gunslinger's world is on fire. Enemies are closing in on all sides, and the answers he is searching for are just out of his grasp.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #37

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST: BEN TEMPLESMITH

COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: BEN TEMPLESMITH (1:10)

COVER C: VANESA DEL REY (1:25)

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $4.99

GENRE: HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY

Charity is a true believer. She follows the gospel of her Evangelical super-church, which preaches that man once shared the Earth with dinosaurs…dinosaurs that her congregation believe might still exist. And belief can be a hungry, bloodthirsty beast. Charity has always trusted in salvation—she just never expected it to come in the form of an overweight, atheist computer nerd named Hunky.

Guest artist BEN TEMPLESMITH (FELL, 30 Days of Night) continues to tear through THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH's most unexpected arc ever!

DIE: LOADED #5

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN

ARTIST/COVER A: STEPHANIE HANS

COVER B: KEVIN WADA

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRE: HORROR

Listen: in DIE there is a realm where there's nothing but islands, and each is a better world. What can be wrong with that? Players. Players can be wrong.

DUST TO DUST #8 (OF 8)

WRITER: J.G. JONES, PHIL BRAM

ARTIST: J.G. JONES

COVER A: J.G. JONES

COVER B: ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRE: HORROR, HISTORICAL FICTION

MINISERIES FINALE

Unexpected help arrives in the beleaguered town of New Hope as the townˋs folk struggle against the unmasked force behind the death and horror. The shocking final issue!

EXQUISITE CORPSES #11

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV, CHE GRAYSON

ARTIST: MICHAEL WALSH, GAVIN FULLERTON, JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: GAVIN FULLERTON

COVER C: MICHAEL WALSH POLYBAG ($6.99)

COVER D: TBA "SLEUTH VARIANT"

COVER E: ISAAC GOODHART (1:25)

COVER F: WERTHER DELL'EDERA (1:50)

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $4.99

GENRE: HORROR, ACTION/ADVENTURE

The last surviving killers have arrived in the town square, ready to finish their blood-soaked game. But Oak Valley's survivors have tricks and treats of their own in store for the Thirteen's hand-picked murderers, and this year's tournament is far from over… Rising star CHE GRAYSON (Absolute Catwoman) and breakout artist GAVIN FULLERTON (The Closet) rejoin JAMES TYNION IV & MICHAEL WALSH as the horror phenomenon approaches its unguessable finale!

FINAL BOSS #5

WRITER: TYLER KIRKHAM

ARTIST: TYLER KIRKHAM, DAVID MILLER, IFAN NOOR

COVER A: TYLER KIRKHAM

COVER B: DANNY EARLS

COVER C: CEDRIC NOCON

COVER D: DANNY EARLS (1:25)

COVER E: CEDRIC NOCON (1:50)

COVER F: KENNETH ROCAFORT (1:100, SPOT FOIL)

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRE: ACTION/ADVENTURE

END OF STORY ARC

In the bloody sands of the forgotten desert. Tommy and Rabak are in the fight of their lives with the Forsaken tribe queen Ritual and her clan of cannibals. Can Tommy free the prisoners and find the answers he came here for in this intense blood soaked conclusion to Volume one!

FREE PLANET #10

WRITER: AUBREY SITTERSON

ARTIST/COVER A/COVER B: JED DOUGHERTY

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SCI-FI, ACTION/ADVENTURE

"Dune fans will enjoy exploring this expansive new world."—Publishers Weekly

"One of the best sci-fi comics of this year—and potentially all time."—ComicBook.com

SABOTAGE! A major refinery has exploded on the surface of Lutheria, compromising the planet's productive capacity. Two nearby city-states are on edge, blaming one another for the conflagration, but the Freedom Guard's investigation points elsewhere: The rocky crags of the Lutherian mountains, deep within the territory of the indigenous Surroko…

G.I. JOE #20

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTIST: ANDREA MILANA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: TOM REILLY

COVER B: JOSHUA CASSARA, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER C: BEN OLIVER

COVER D: TONČI ZONJIĆ (1:25)

COVER E: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER (1:50)

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

OPTIMUS PRIME AND DUKE MEET FOR THE FIRST TIME

What does this mean for future of the Energon Universe?

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #326

WRITER: LARRY HAMA

ARTIST: ANDREW KRAHNKE, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A: LEE WEEKS, MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

COVER B: LEE WEEKS

COVER C: STEVE BEACH (1:10) "Gears of Joe Variant"

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

NO TURNING BACK!

Duke, Roadblock, Scarlett, and Snake-Eyes head deep into Trucial Abysmia on a rescue mission with enemies around every corner!

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #24 HAMA FILES EDITION

WRITER: LARRY HAMA

ARTIST: RUSS HEATH, GEORGE ROUSSOS

COVER A: MIKE ZECK, JOHN BEATTY

COVER B: CHRIS MOONEYHAM

COVER C: MIKE ZECK, JOHN BEATTY (FOIL CARDSTOCK, MATTE LAM, $4.99)

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE FIRST APPEARANCES OF FIREFLY, ZARTAN AND WILD WEASEL!

STORM SHADOW leads a desperate mission to find COBRA COMMANDER.

Discover the debut of some of your favorite Joes and Cobras in a new printing of the unforgettable issue that changed the worlds of G.I. JOE and COBRA forever.

Every HAMA FILES EDITION will feature a special letter from LARRY HAMA, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO printed on deluxe newsprint.

GEIGER #22

WRITER: GEOFF JOHNS

ARTIST/COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: CORRADO MASTANTUONO

COVER C: LEE KOHSE

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: DYSTOPIAN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

"THE NORTHERNER: DEAD AMERICA," PART THREE

The mysterious Northerner believes he can learn the truth behind The Unknown War that transformed Tariq Geiger into a nuclear monster and killed his family. Geiger not only doesn't believe him, but isn't sure he even wants to know. They trek towards Detroit, where the Department of Historical Preservation supposedly has the answers…but Northerner and Geiger might not like what they find…

GHOST PEPPER #9

WRITER: LUDO LULLABI

ARTIST: LUDO LULLABI, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER A: LUDO LULLABI

COVER B: ALAN QUAH

COVER C: FRÉDÉRIC PHAM CHUONG (1:10)

COVER D: RILEY ROSSMO (1:25)

COVER E: JOEY VAZQUEZ (1:50)

ON SALE 3/182026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: ACTION/ADVENTURE

After the deadly attack on her village, Loloi responds—taking the battle straight to Bataar!

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #53

WRITER: TODD MCFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: VON RANDAL

COVER B: MIRKO COLAK

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

With his newfound abilities, The Gunslinger is on the hunt for a missing child. But not just an ordinary child, this one may hold the secret to his returning to his own time period.

I HATE FAIRYLAND #49

WRITER: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ARTIST/COVER A/COVER B: DEREK LAUFMAN

COVER C: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRES: HUMOROUS, FANTASY, SATIRE

It's the eve of the big 5-0 milestone issue… what kind of messed-up mischief will Gert and Larry get into before they become quinquagenarians (aka The Olds)??? Join SKOTTIE YOUNG, DEREK LAUFMAN, and the whole gang for a penultimate party the likes of which Fairyland has never seen!

KAYA #34

WRITER: WES CRAIG

ARTIST/COVER A: WES CRAIG

COVER B: JAMIE COE

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: ACTION/ADVENTURE

Kaya discovers a group of stowaways on her journey to the Warrior's Temple, and far to the north, Jin and Razel come face to face with a strange and threatening enemy from their past.

KING SPAWN #55

WRITER: RORY MCCONVILLE

ARTIST: YILDIRAY ÇINAR

COVER A/COVER B: HARVEY TOLIBAO

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

A darkness has taken hold in New York City. Spawn can sense it creeping in the night. When he discovers its source, he will be in for the biggest battle of his life!

MALEVOLENT #3

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTIST/COVER: JOHN BIVENS, FELIPE SOBREIRO

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRE: SCI-FIC, HORROR

The demonic Mals warp reality. They warp flesh. And they hate us. Morgan and the containment team have managed to fight them one on one….but happens when a swarm is unleashed? The hit sci-fi/horror by the creative team behind SPREAD only gets more intense from here.

RAT CITY #24

WRITER: ERICA SCHULTZ

ARTIST/COVER A/COVER B: ZÉ CARLOS

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

The Deviant knows terror—but the thing waiting in Rat City's depths is about to show him a new kind of fear.

THE SACRIFICERS #21

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST: MAX FIUMARA, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER A: MAX FIUMARA

COVER B: ANDRÉ ARAÚJO

COVER C: ANDREW ROBINSON

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $4.99

GENRE: SCI-FI, EPIC FANTASY, DYSTOPIAN

FINAL DOUBLE-LENGTH ISSUE!

A system built on sacrifice finally meets its reckoning! Beatrice leads the last, furious charge on the Sun Palace as Pigeon is forced to choose between his ideology and those he loves most. All debts come due as the victims of a broken world collide with those who broke it in the definitive climax to the smash-hit sci-fi fantasy!

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #25

WRITER: THOMAS HEALY

ARTIST: VON RANDAL

COVER A/COVER B: IG GUARA

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: CRIME & MYSTERY, SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS

After their last case, Sam and Twitch just want to take a day and relax. Maybe catch a ball game. But someone has other plans for our intrepid Detectives.

SAVAGE DRAGON #280

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER A/COVER B: ERIK LARSEN

COVER C: BRETT BOOTH, LIVESAY

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE, SUPERVILLAINS

The surviving members of the rescue team that went into Russia fight their final battle in an effort to come home.

THE SCORCHED #51

WRITER: TODD MCFARLANE

ARTIST: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A/COVER B: IG GUARA

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

After taking a hard look at recent events and conflicts in which the Scorched team has been involved, Jessica Priest makes a tough choice. This is where it all changes!

THE SEASONS #10

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST: PAUL AZACETA, MATHEUS LOPES

COVER A: PAUL AZACETA

COVER B: ROBERTO ALI, CHRIS CHUCKRY

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: CRIME & MYSTERY, HORROR, ACTION/ADVENTURE

The season of Winter is upon us, a time when taste is law and the art gallery is her proving ground. Spring slips into this velvet-gloved, fascist fashionista den to shake free of the Avante Guardsmen's grip—but her own choices prove to be the greatest threat.

SKINBREAKER #7

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER A: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI (DULL UV) PORTRAIT VARIANT

COVER C: TONY MOORE (1:10, DULL UV)

COVER D: LORENZO DE FELICI (1:25 DULL UV)

COVER E: ERIC CANETE (1:50 DULL UV)

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $4.99

A new threat comes for all Anok and Paca hold dear. Who will survive?

SKINBREAKER TREASURY EDITION #7

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST/COVER: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $14.99 | TRIM SIZE 8.5 x 13.25

GENRE: ACTION/ADVENTURE

PRESENTED IN A GORGEOUS TREASURY FORMAT ON DELUXE NEWSPRINT PAPER!

A new threat comes for all Anok and Paca hold dear. Who will survive?

SPAWN #376

WRITER: TODD MCFARLANE

ARTIST: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A/COVER B: DON AGUILLO

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Spawn has been beaten, bloodied, and left for dead. But unfortunately for Spawn's attacker, all that did was make him mad.

SPAWN: THE DARK AGES #6 (OF 6)

WRITER: LIAM SHARP

ARTIST/COVER A: LIAM SHARP

COVER B: RAYMOND GAY

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

In the aftermath of death and treachery, the King faces his toughest challenge yet. Aurelianus and the Devil Spawn must remain united if they are to defeat the invading Saxons amongst the ruins of Londinium in this epic finale.

THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP #2 (OF 5)

WRITER: SIMON BIRKS

ARTIST/COVER A: WILLI ROBERTS

COVER B: ABIGAIL HARDING

ON SALE 2026-03-18 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: ADAPTATION, HORROR, HISTORICAL FICTION

Edward has started Miskatonic University, hoping to deepen his understanding in the strange and the occult, but little bargaining for meeting a beguiling woman named Asenaith Waite, who can seemingly control the weather. After a disturbing hypnotism, Edward quickly falls for Asenath, little understanding her true intentions.

TRANSFORMERS #30

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: DAN MORA, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER C: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER D: TAURIN CLARKE (1:25)

COVER E: DAN MORA, ANDRES JUAREZ (1:50)

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

END OF STORY ARC

WHO WILL LEAD THE AUTOBOTS?

It's Optimus Prime vs. Elita-1—and the future of the Autobots hangs in the balance! One shall stand and one… ah, you know the rest.

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA #2 (OF 4)

WRITER: TYLER BOSS

ARTIST/COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: LEE WEEKS (DULL UV)

COVER C: ANWITA CITRIYA (1:10 DULL UV) Connecting Cover

COVER D: LEE WEEKS (1:25 DULL UV) B&W Classic Horror

COVER E: ABIGAIL LARSON (1:50 DULL UV)

COVER F: MICHAEL WALSH (1:75 DULL UV)

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $4.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, HORROR

THE MUST-READ HORROR SERIES OF THE YEAR CONTINUES

Christine's world has never been brighter…but when the Phantom of The Opera strikes again, nothing will ever be the same.

VOID RIVALS #28

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: ANDREI BRESSAN, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER C: BEN OLIVER

COVER D: LEIRIX LI (1:25)

COVER E: CLIFF RATHBURN (1:50)

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE QUINTESSON WAR CONTINUES!

Tremble before the awesome might of the QUINTESSON TRIBUNAL! No ordinary judge can preside over matters of war!

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #132

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG (DULL UV)

COVER C: STEFANO GAUDIANO (DULL UV)

COVER D: ARTHUR ADAMS, DAVE MCCAIG (DULL UV)

COVER E: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO (DULL UV)

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRE: HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN

Happiness.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #133

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER C: CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER D: ARTHUR ADAMS, DAVE MCCAIG

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRE: HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN

Impending Doom.

WITCHBLADE (2024) #19

WRITER: MARGUERITE BENNETT

ARTIST: GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B: ED BENES, RICHARD FRIEND, GIBRAN FERDIAN

COVER C: ED BENES, RICHARD FRIEND, GIBRAN FERDIAN (1:25)

COVER D: ED BENES, RICHARD FRIEND (1:50)

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Sara Pezzini probably has the worst hangover in human history – and the mysterious, bloody corpse in bed beside her sure isn't helping her headache! Where did the body come from? Who is the mysterious, green-haired assassin trying to kill her? And how can she investigate with her well-intentioned new partner, Jake McCarthy, watching her every move?

WHITE SKY #2

WRITER: WILLIAM HARMS

ARTIST/COVER A: JEAN PAUL MAVINGA

COVER B: ELIZA IVANOVA

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $3.99

GENRE: SCI-FI, HORROR

After being violently separated from her father, Violet now faces the horrors of this world on her own. Unsure of what to do, she meets the unlikeliest of allies, a psychic-medium named Walter who's being held prisoner under the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza.

WRESTLE HEIST #4 (OF 5)

WRITER: KYLE STARKS

ARTIST: KYLE STARKS, VLADIMIR POPOV

COVER: KYLE STARKS

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $3.99

GENRE: ACTION/ADVENTURE

It's part one of the two-part WRESTLE HEIST finale and it's HEIST TIME! Our intrepid heroes, wronged by corrupt wrestling promoter Buddy Hansen, begin the process of robbing the biggest show of the year–FIGHTSGIVING! How do five former pro-wrestlers rob a giant wrestling show? You'll have to read to find out! Hopefully everything goes smoothly! Join writer/artist KYLE STARKS (I HATE THIS PLACE, Peacemaker:Tries Hard, Rick and Morty) and colorist VLADIMIR POPOV (Where Monsters Lie) as they lay the smackdown with an immense amount of comic book fun in WRESTLE HEIST #4!

YOUNGBLOOD (2025) #5

WRITER: ROB LIEFELD

ARTIST/COVER A/COVER B: ROB LIEFELD

COVER C: ERIC CANETE

COVER D: ALE GARZA

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $4.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, ACTION/ADVENTURE

The Road to YOUNGBLOOD #100 is paved with danger!

The Maximage arrives! Is his presence enough to turn the tide or is it all too late for Youngblood!

THE AUTHOR IMMORTAL, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: FRANK J. BARBIERE

ARTIST/COVER: MORGAN BEEM

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $16.99

GENRE: LGBTQIA+, DARK FANTASY

A queer, literary fantasy about the stories that shape us—and what happens when we outgrow them.

Hector Ramirez dreamed of changing the world with words. Years later, he's given one last chance: to help reboot the fantasy series that shaped his childhood. But when he discovers the author has vanished into his own creation, Hector is pulled into a realm built from fiction and ruled by a story that refuses to end.

He's not alone. Along for the journey is Al, his nonbinary teen child searching for their place in both the real world and the story that now threatens to consume them. Alethea, once the series' bright young mage heroine, also fights alongside them as a battle-worn warrior, questioning whether she still belongs to the story she was created to serve. Together, they must uncover the forces tearing this world apart and what it means to live inside a story that no longer wants you.

As fiction and reality collide, Hector, Al, and Alethea face a painful truth: to move forward, they'll have to confront the very story that made them.

From writer FRANK J. BARBIERE (FIVE GHOSTS) and artist MORGAN BEEM (Swamp Thing: Twin Branches), THE AUTHOR IMMORTAL is a lush, character-driven fantasy for fans of Nimona, Lore Olympus, and MONSTRESS—a mythic, deeply human story about creation, queerness, and finding yourself in the ruins of someone else's myth.

Collects THE AUTHOR IMMORTAL #1-5.

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ARTIST: PATRIC REYNOLDS, CHAD HARDIN, LUIS NCT, ULISES ARREOLA

COVER: PATRIC REYNOLDS

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 160 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $14.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Gunslinger Spawn stands as one of the most mysterious figures in the SPAWN UNIVERSE—and DEADLY TALES finally cracks open his legend. Created by JIMMY PALMIOTTI and brought to brutal, cinematic life by PATRIC REYNOLDS, this series digs deep into the origins of the deadliest of Spawns. From his first appearance in SPAWN #174 to his hell-bent journey across time, readers will ride through his blood-soaked past in the Old West and follow the twist that hurls him into the future. Raw, relentless, and viciously atmospheric, this is a frontier saga forged by two of comics' finest.

Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork.

Collects DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER #1-6.

ESCAPE TP

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST/COVER: DANIEL ACUÑA

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 136 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $18.99

GENRE: HISTORICAL FICTION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

SHOT DOWN. HUNTED. OUT OF TIME.

Set in a brutal, fully painted world of anthropomorphic animals—equal parts Inglourious Basterds and Watership Down—ESCAPE is a gritty, bullet-riddled journey through war's scorched aftermath. It's about the violence we inflict, the souls we try to save, and the courage it takes to crawl out of fire.

From the creative team of New York Times bestselling author RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, Uncanny X-Force) and powerhouse DANIEL ACUÑA (Captain America, Black Panther)—the duo behind Marvel's Uncanny Avengers—comes a savage, full-throttle wartime thriller where survival isn't given… it's taken.

Milton Shaw is a battle-hardened bomber pilot, flying missions over a war-torn world ruled by a ruthless empire. But when his plane is shot out of the sky, Milton wakes up behind enemy lines—in the smoldering ruins of a city he helped burn. And in less than 24 hours, his own side is dropping the big one to finish the job.

Now, injured, unarmed, and being hunted through enemy streets, Milton's only shot at escape comes from the unlikeliest place: a grieving father and his son—civilians shattered by the same fascist regime that rules this land with an iron claw. Enemies by blood. Allies by circumstance. Together, they'll have to fight their way out before the bomb drops and erases everything… and everyone.

Collects ESCAPE #1-6.

DEATH TO PACHUCO TP

WRITER: HENRY BARAJAS

ARTIST: RACHEL MERRILL, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER: DAVID LAPHAM

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 112 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $16.99

GENRE: HISPANIC & LATINO, HISTORICAL FICTION, CRIME & MYSTERY

"A razor-sharp historical noir that doesn't pull any punches." —Alex Segura, bestselling author of Alter Ego and Secret Identity

A Chicano noir retelling of the Sleepy Lagoon Murder Trial and the Zoot Suit Riots during 1943 wartime Los Angeles, DEATH TO PACHUCO is an untold story lost from the American history books.

During the summer of 1943, Los Angeles became a hotbed of tension and conflict as a series of fierce clashes erupted between U.S. Navy members and Mexican American youth stemming from the murder of Carlos Urbano. Private eye Ricardo "Ricky" Tellez needs to find the Sleep Lagoon Killer before the racist mob kills him in the Zoot Suit Riots.

The clock is ticking—and it's a bad time to be a Mexican.

The syndicated team of HENRY BARAJAS (LA VOZ DE M.A.Y.O. TATA RAMBO, HELM GREYCASTLE) and RACHEL MERRILL (Izzy n' Jean, New Yorker) uncover a Chino Noir rooted in the shameful parts of LA's history!

Early praise for DEATH TO PACHUCO:

"…stylish, soulful, and unflinchingly honest exploration of identity and history." —Lotusland Comics

"Equal parts crime story, love letter to Chicano heritage, and socio-cultural warning, 'Death to Pachuco' is exactly what we need right now." —AIPT

"A hardboiled detective story that gives you an up close look at the side of the story that doesn't often get told. Equal parts Chinatown and Inherent Vice, this is a can't miss book for noir fans." —Matthew Rosenberg (WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US, WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE?)

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH: THE COMPLETE CONSPIRACY DELUXE BOOK 2 HC

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV, SCOTT SNYDER

ARTIST: MARTIN SIMMONDS, LETIZIA CADONICI, ALISON SAMPSON, JOSHUA HIXSON, ELSA CHARRETIER, TYLER BOSS, DAVID ROMERO

COVER: MARTIN SIMMONDS

ON SALE 4/29/2026 | 544 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $49.99

GENRE: HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY

ADVANCE SOLICIT

"A wonderfully dizzy mixture of Men in Black, John Carpenter, Stephen King, The Matrix, and 1970s conspiracy thrillers." —Forbes

Lee Harvey Oswald has held onto power within the Department of Truth for decades—and by any means necessary. But the choices he'll make to survive America's troubled new era test even his resolve. To understand the man behind the myth, we have to return to where it all started: Dallas, 1963, as President John F. Kennedy's motorcade passed the grassy knoll…and a woman in red with X's for eyes picked up a rifle in the window of the Texas Book Depository.

Also in this volume: Marilyn Monroe's life was stranger than fiction. So strange that she may have slipped out of reality herself. And who—or what—was Elvis Presley?

A major turning point for the celebrated series is collected here in deluxe hardcover format from Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (EXQUISITE CORPSES, W0RLDTR33) and Eisner Award-nominated artist MARTIN SIMMONDS (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA), featuring acclaimed guest creators including SCOTT SNYDER (Absolute Batman), JOSHUA HIXSON (THE DEVIANT), LETIZIA CADONICI (House of Slaughter), and more.

Experience…THE COMPLETE CONSPIRACY.

Collects THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #18-33 and "Suspicious Minds."

THE END LEAGUE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST: MAT BROOME, ERIC CANETE, ANDY MACDONALD

COVER: MAT BROOME

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 248 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $19.99

GENRE: SUPERVILLAINS, SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

The New York Times bestselling hit series collected in one gorgeous volume!

When gods fall and heroes fail, who saves the world?

In a devastated world ruled by supervillains, the last surviving heroes embark on a desperate quest to find the mythic Hammer of Thor, believing it holds the key to restoring hope to humanity. THE END LEAGUE is a gripping saga of high-stakes survival, packed with character-driven storytelling and breathtaking visuals– Essential reading for fans of REMENDER's Uncanny X-Force.

Superstar writer RICK REMENDER (THE SACRIFICERS, TOKYO GHOST) unites with comics legends MAT BROOME (X-Men, Batman), ERIC CANETE (Iron Man, Martian Manhunter), and ANDY MACDONALD (Justice League, Multiple Man) for a desperate, pedal-to-the-metal fight through the ashes of civilization for a future that's already lost.

Collecting the complete series, with a brand-new cover by ERIC CANETE and MATT WILSON—all for just $19.99!

EXQUISITE CORPSES, VOL. 2 TP

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV, MICHAEL WALSH, CHE GRAYSON, JORDIE BELLAIRE, TYLER BOSS, PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ARTIST: MICHAEL WALSH, ADAM GORHAM, CLAIRE ROE, GAVIN FULLERTON, JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER: MICHAEL WALSH

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 128 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $16.99

GENRE: HORROR, ACTION/ADVENTURE

"Lyrical in its brutality and mesmerizing in its chaos, EXQUISITE CORPSES transforms a quiet town into a stage for elegant carnage, as a wonderfully twisted menagerie of killers descends like a fever dream, blending Battle Royale with The Silence of the Lambs."—Geoff Johns, GEIGER, Green Lantern

Trick-or-treating. Clocking in for your shift at work. Going to the annual Halloween party down at the Pit. For the citizens of Oak Valley, Maine, any one of these activities could spell a gruesome death as twelve of the most dangerous killers in the world turn their sleepy little town into the playing field for a game that will decide the fate of the entire country for years to come.

JAMES TYNION IV (Something is Killing the Children, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and MICHAEL WALSH (THE SILVER COIN, UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: FRANKENSTEIN) have assembled some of the most talented creators in the industry to pull off a horror event like no other.

As the body count rises in this second volume, TYNION & WALSH are joined by CHE GRAYSON (Dark Spaces: Good Deeds), JORDIE BELLAIRE (REDLANDS), TYLER BOSS (YOU'LL DO BAD THINGS), PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE (THE GOOD ASIAN), ADAM GORHAM (Hellhunters), CLAIRE ROE (Dark Spaces: Hollywood Special), and GAVIN FULLERTON (THE CLOSET) to decide the fates of killers and citizens alike. In the world of EXQUISITE CORPSES, no one is safe.

Collects EXQUISITE CORPSES #4-8.

FERAL, VOL. 4 TP

WRITER: TONY FLEECS

ARTIST: TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ, BRAD SIMPSON

COVER: TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 136 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $16.99

GENRE: HORROR

THE BATTLE FOR PET CITY!

Elsie and her indoor cats face off against Pet City's strange shut-ins. Winner takes control of the store. Lines are drawn with food, shelter and security hanging in the balance. Elsie is prepared to fight to the death while others are about to switch sides. And none of them are paying any attention to the growing army of rabid beasts outside their front door.

Collects FERAL #16-20.

G.I. JOE DELUXE EDITION BOOK 1 HC

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTIST: TOM REILLY, ANDREA MILANA, MARCO FODERA, JORDIE BELLAIRE, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: TOM REILLY

COVER B: TOM REILLY DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE (FOIL)

ON SALE 6/3/2026 | 288 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $49.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

ADVANCE SOLICIT

An ALL–NEW G.I. JOE and COBRA series kicks off in the ENERGON UNIVERSE with this stunning deluxe hardcover from the chart–topping team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, TOM REILLY, ANDREA MILANA, and JORDIE BELLAIRE.

THE BEGINNING OF G.I. JOE AND COBRA IS HERE! In the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth, the mysterious organization known as Cobra begins their rise to power. Now, Conrad Hauser, Codename: Duke, must lead a special forces team known as G.I. JOE to take them down.

But what will the newly formed rag-tag group do when the enigmatic Cobra Commander unleashes the terrifying power of Energon on humanity?

The chart-topping team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (DUKE, COBRA COMMANDER), TOM REILLY (DUKE), ANDREA MILANA (COBRA COMMANDER), JORDIE BELLAIRE (DUKE) and LEE LOUGHRIDGE (SCARLETT) will show you that wherever in the ENERGON UNIVERSE there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there.

Collects G.I. JOE #1-12 and a story from the ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL 2025.

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO COMPENDIUM BOOK 3 TP

WRITER: LARRY HAMA, HERB TRIMPE, MICHAEL FLEISHER

ARTIST: ANDY KUBERT, DON HUDSON, HERB TRIMPE, LEE WEEKS, GEOF ISHERWOOD

COVER A: ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN

COVER B: ANDY KUBERT (MATTE LAM, GLOSS UV SPOT) DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE

ON SALE 4/15/2026 | 1,224 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $64.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

ADVANCE SOLICIT

YOOOO JOE! Everything changes HERE as the true face of Snake-Eyes is revealed for the first time! And in the historic 100th issue, Cobra Commander storms back into the fray in a game-changing chapter that redefined the entire series!

Discover even more explosive moments from the series created by LARRY HAMA that changed the pop culture world forever!

Collects G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #79-115 and G.I. JOE SPECIAL MISSIONS #16-28.

GOOD AS DEAD TP

WRITER: DAVID LAPHAM, MARIA LAPHAM

ARTIST/COVER: DAVID LAPHAM, DEE CUNNIFFE

ON SALE 6/10/26 | 256 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $24.99

GENRE: CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION/ADVENTURE

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The Emissary Bridge has always connected the citizens of Port Lindon to hope and opportunity.

But when one man shockingly sets himself on fire, the bridge now brings something else to the town: CERTAIN DEATH.

Now, Sheriff David Calhoun must dig up the town's–and his family's–most rotten secrets, before he runs out of time…

Eisner Award-winners David & Maria Lapham (Stray Bullets) unleash a chilling tale of crime, death, and a small town under siege.

Collects GOOD AS DEAD #1-6.

HACK/SLASH DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 6 HC

WRITER: TINI HOWARD, MICHAEL MORECI

ARTIST: EMILIO LAISO, CELOR

COVER: ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 448 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $49.99

GENRE: HORROR, ACTION/ADVENTURE

Okay, so maybe VOLUME 5 wasn't the last omnibus! What can we say, there was so much more HACK/SLASH to tell! Cassie Hack, lost and broken after the death of Vlad must find her new place in the world… and kill a whole lot more monsters! Another hefty brick of critically acclaimed horror goodness that contains the previously uncollected SECRET ORIGIN OF VLAD!

Collects HACK/SLASH: SON OF SAMHAIN #1-5 and HACK/SLASH RESURRECTION #1-12, plus ME WITHOUT YOU, bonus features, and an all new 8 page story by DAN DOUGHERTY.

INFERNO GIRL RED, VOL. 2 TP

WRITER: MAT GROOM

ARTIST/COVER: ERICA D'URSO

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $17.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, ACTION/ADVENTURE

Cássia Costa is back in action in the wildly popular coming-of-age superhero series, INFERNO GIRL RED!

Cássia Costa protected Apex City from its first major threat as its new hero, INFERNO GIRL RED—but it cost her dearly. Now, still reeling from a heartbreaking loss, Cássia must forge a relationship with a new mentor, and expand an unlikely team—because the consequences of her previous "victory" have come back to haunt her, and a villainous duo is on the rise!

A fraught potential romance beckons, a long-held secret threatens to be revealed, and an unimaginable choice could see Apex City left defenceless! Can Cássia navigate it all… or even simply survive?

Collects INFERNO GIRL RED BOOK TWO #1-3.

KING SPAWN, VOL. 7 TP

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: YILDIRAY ÇINAR, IVAN NUNES

COVER: MARCO FAILLA

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $16.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Spawn has uncovered the culprits behind Granny Blake's abduction and sends an assassin to eliminate Al Simmons. Although he lacks full power, Spawn confronts those endangering humanity, but falls into a trap and suffers a brutal attack at the hospital. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork.

Collects KING SPAWN #37-42.

NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT TP

WRITER: CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST/COVER: JEFFREY ALAN LOVE

ON SALE 3/4/2026 | 190 PAGES | BLACK & WHITE | $19.99

GENRE: HORROR, DYSTOPIAN

Interrupting your regularly scheduled broadcast to deliver a terrifying sci-fi story that takes place in Nevada in 1962 after a nuclear bomb test goes horribly awry.

In 1962 Nevada's "Atomic Alley," a nuclear bomb test goes horribly awry at the secretive Gaines Army Base and unleashes a contaminate into the atmosphere that turns people rotten. Otis Fallows, a private in the U.S. Army who is present for the test and is the only known survivor, flees the secret army base in search of a safe haven—but does such a place exist?

Written by CHRIS CONDON (THAT TEXAS BLOOD, Ultimate Wolverine), and drawn by the visionary artist JEFFREY ALAN LOVE (The Last Battle at the End of the World, The Thousand Demon Tree), fans of '60s sci-fi films and TV shows like The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits and the works of authors Stephen King and Richard Matheson will love this eerie graphic novel.

Collects NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT #1-6.

NIGHTS (SEASON 1), VOL. 3 TP

WRITER: WYATT KENNEDY

ARTIST/COVER: LUIGI FORMISANO

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 165 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $16.99

GENRE: HORROR, ACTION/ADVENTURE

Season Two begins with a blast from the past in this extended prequel arc! Following the events of last season's violent finale, we turn the clock back to the 1970s where rookie CHIMERA agent Tsukumari investigates the rise of dangerous magical oddities and artifacts from the blistering cold of Estonia to the boiling decadence of Las Vegas. This journey will lead him on a collision course with a familiar vampire girl and her witch boyfriend that will have ripple effects across decades. Before we move forward, we have to go back. A dark path lies ahead…

Collects NIGHTS #13-18.

THE POWER FANTASY, VOL. 3 TP

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN

ARTIST/COVER: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 136 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $16.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE END OF HISTORY

They all want to save the world. Their power is such that they save the world every day they don't come into conflict. It's getting harder to save the world, every day.

The critically-acclaimed series from KIERON GILLEN (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, DIE) and CASPAR WIJNGAARD (HOME SICK PILOTS, ALL AGAINST ALL) continues with a third volume that lights the fuse on the bomb called "total annihilation."

RADIANT BLACK: MASSIVE EDITION BOOK 2 HC

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST/COVER: MARCELO COSTA

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 480 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $44.99

GENRE: SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, ACTION/ADVENTURE

"The perfect superhero comic for anyone missing INVINCIBLE…" —ROBERT KIRKMAN, THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE

Now presenting the second deluxe, oversized hardcover edition of the massively popular RADIANT BLACK series, part of the Massive-Verse!

Alien sword guy? Dealt with. Best friend? Saved. Giant space war? A problem for another day. With all their biggest problems handled, Nathan and Marshall are looking forward to some downtime – but a gauntlet of new foes, a fleet of alien robots, and a dangerous journey in search of truth threaten to change their relationship forever and put an early end to their superhero careers!

Collects RADIANT BLACK #13-24, the SHIFT one-shot, and a complete cover gallery and more than 30 pages of new and exclusive behind-the-scenes backmatter.

TRANSFORMERS DELUXE EDITION BOOK 2 HC

WRITER: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ARTIST: JORGE CORONA, LUDO LULLABI, JASON HOWARD, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER B: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER (MATTE LAM, GLOSS UV SPOT, HOT FOIL SPOT: HORSES 401-00 (HOLO) DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE

ON SALE 4/29/2026 | 288 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $49.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE WAR FOR CYBERTRON WILL BE FOUGHT ON EARTH!

As the Autobots recover from the latest attack, the Decepticons fracture even further. But when two armies of Decepticons go to war, humanity suffers the consequences.

Can Optimus Prime protect Earth in their time of greatest need? Or will the return of Megatron guarantee Decepticon victory?

Explore the unforgettable next chapter of the Eisner Award-winning series from critically acclaimed creative team DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB!, THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US), JORGE CORONA (MIDDLEWEST), LUDO LULLABI (BATTLE CHASERS, GHOST PEPPER), JASON HOWARD (ASTOUNDING WOLF-MAN, TREES), and MIKE SPICER in this beautiful deluxe hardcover.

Collects TRANSFORMERS #13-24, stories from Energon Universe Special 2024 & 2025.

THE VOICE SAID KILL TP

WRITER: SI SPURRIER

ARTIST/COVER: VANESA DEL REY

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 136 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $16.99

GENRE: HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY

Fargo meets Deliverance in this trippy fever-dream thriller, juxtaposing gorgeously pastel sunsets and vibrant hues of the wilderness with shadowy nightmares and dark deeds.

The wet heat of the Louisiana bayou. Alligator poachers prowl the mudbug mire. A park ranger, heavily pregnant, raises a hateful mug of moonshine with a criminal matriarch. And one deadly sonuvabitch, out of his mind on shrooms and retribution, loads his rifle for the human hunt and screams down the stars.

From award-winning creators SI SPURRIER (Coda, X-Men, STEP BY BLOODY STEP) and VANESA DEL REY (REDLANDS, The Creeping Below) comes a fever-dream Cajun crime thriller about murder, madness and motherhood.

