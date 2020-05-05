Image Comics New Schedules for May and June 2020.

Image Comics is returning to comic book stores with Diamond Comic Distribution at the end of May and through into June, and we have a new release schedule for when you'll expect to see what comics and when. As the third-largest publisher in the direct market of comic book stores, it's also notable for a business model that only pays creators after the books have been published and the publisher paid by the distributor. Also Diamond is also delaying payments for already-published titles. Image Comics is not only exclusive with Diamond for comics but also with graphic novels intended for bookstores. The creators can't be furloughed by anyone, they can only furlough themselves – and there's no health insurance with that. Unlike with Marvel and DC, they can't invoice as pages are produced. The delay and the reduced publishing schedule will hit these creators harder than most. So here's what's coming down the track, and when.
WEDNESDAY, May 20th
- American Jesus TP Vol. 1: Chosen (New Edition)
- American Jesus TP Vol. 2: New Messiah
- Birthright #43
- Bog Bodies OGN
- Deadly Class #44
- Ludocrats #1
- Outcast by Kirkman & Azaceta #45
- Savage Dragon #248
- Snotgirl TP Vol. 3: Is This Real Life
WEDNESDAY, May 27th
- 20XX #4 (MR)
- BLACK SCIENCE PREMIERE HC VOL 03 (MR)
- EXORSISTERS #6
- FAMILY TREE TP VOL 01
- FARMHAND #15 (MR)
- MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)
- MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #2 (OF 6)
- OUTER DARKNESS CHEW #2 (OF 3
- POSTAL COMP COLLECTION HC (MR)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
- COPRA #6
- NAILBITER RETURNS #1
- NOVEMBER HC VOL 02
- PAUL IS DEAD OGN
- POSTAL DELIVERANCE #8
- REAVER #8
- RIDE BURNING DESIRE TP
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
- 920LONDON TP
- ADVENTUREMAN #1
- ANALOG TP VOL 02
- BITTER ROOT #8
- COMP WITCHBLADE HC VOL 01
- DECORUM #2 (OF 8)
- DIE DIE DIE #10
- EXCELLENCE #7
- ICE CREAM MAN #19
- KILLADELPHIA #6
- REDNECK #27
- SONATA #10
- STEALTH #2 (OF 6)
- UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #6
- WITCHBLADE TP VOL 03
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
- A MAN AMONG YE #1
- AFTER REALM #2
- BIRTHRIGHT #44
- DEADLY CLASS TP VOL 09 BONE MACHINE
- FAMILY TREE #6
- GIDEON FALLS #22
- GIDEON FALLS TP VOL 04
- HARDCORE RELOADED #5 (OF 5)
- HEART ATTACK #6
- LUDOCRATS #2 (OF 5)
- MOONSHINE #18
- MOONSHINE TP VOL 03
- OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA #46
- PERDY HC VOL 02
- SAVAGE DRAGON #249
- TARTARUS #3
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
- ASCENDER TP VOL 02
- CROWDED TP VOL 02
- DEAD BODY ROAD BAD BLOOD #1 (OF 6)
- DIE #11
- FARMHAND TP VOL 03
- MIDDLEWEST #17
- MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #3 (OF 6)
- MONSTRESS #28
- NOMEN OMEN #6 (OF 15)
- OUTER DARKNESS CHEW #3 (OF 3)
- SEX CRIMINALS #29
- SPAWN #307 CVR
- THAT TEXAS BLOOD #1