Image Comics New Schedules for May and June 2020.

Image Comics is returning to comic book stores with Diamond Comic Distribution at the end of May and through into June, and we have a new release schedule for when you'll expect to see what comics and when. As the third-largest publisher in the direct market of comic book stores, it's also notable for a business model that only pays creators after the books have been published and the publisher paid by the distributor. Also Diamond is also delaying payments for already-published titles. Image Comics is not only exclusive with Diamond for comics but also with graphic novels intended for bookstores. The creators can't be furloughed by anyone, they can only furlough themselves – and there's no health insurance with that. Unlike with Marvel and DC, they can't invoice as pages are produced. The delay and the reduced publishing schedule will hit these creators harder than most. So here's what's coming down the track, and when.

WEDNESDAY, May 20th American Jesus TP Vol. 1: Chosen (New Edition)

American Jesus TP Vol. 2: New Messiah

Birthright #43

Bog Bodies OGN

Deadly Class #44

Ludocrats #1

Outcast by Kirkman & Azaceta #45

Savage Dragon #248

Snotgirl TP Vol. 3: Is This Real Life WEDNESDAY, May 27th

20XX #4 (MR)

BLACK SCIENCE PREMIERE HC VOL 03 (MR)

EXORSISTERS #6

FAMILY TREE TP VOL 01

FARMHAND #15 (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #2 (OF 6)

OUTER DARKNESS CHEW #2 (OF 3

POSTAL COMP COLLECTION HC (MR)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

COPRA #6

NAILBITER RETURNS #1

NOVEMBER HC VOL 02

PAUL IS DEAD OGN

POSTAL DELIVERANCE #8

REAVER #8

RIDE BURNING DESIRE TP

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

920LONDON TP

ADVENTUREMAN #1

ANALOG TP VOL 02

BITTER ROOT #8

COMP WITCHBLADE HC VOL 01

DECORUM #2 (OF 8)

DIE DIE DIE #10

EXCELLENCE #7

ICE CREAM MAN #19

KILLADELPHIA #6

REDNECK #27

SONATA #10

STEALTH #2 (OF 6)

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #6

WITCHBLADE TP VOL 03

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

A MAN AMONG YE #1

AFTER REALM #2

BIRTHRIGHT #44

DEADLY CLASS TP VOL 09 BONE MACHINE

FAMILY TREE #6

GIDEON FALLS #22

GIDEON FALLS TP VOL 04

HARDCORE RELOADED #5 (OF 5)

HEART ATTACK #6

LUDOCRATS #2 (OF 5)

MOONSHINE #18

MOONSHINE TP VOL 03

OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA #46

PERDY HC VOL 02

SAVAGE DRAGON #249

TARTARUS #3

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

ASCENDER TP VOL 02

CROWDED TP VOL 02

DEAD BODY ROAD BAD BLOOD #1 (OF 6)

DIE #11

FARMHAND TP VOL 03

MIDDLEWEST #17

MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #3 (OF 6)

MONSTRESS #28

NOMEN OMEN #6 (OF 15)

OUTER DARKNESS CHEW #3 (OF 3)

SEX CRIMINALS #29

SPAWN #307 CVR

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #1