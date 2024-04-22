Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: erik larsen, savage dragon

Image Publish Artists' Edition-Style Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon

Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon Vault Edition will be published on the 17th of September, 2024. Volume one as well...

Article Summary Erik Larsen's original Savage Dragon art published in Vault Edition format.

Volume one set to release on September 17, 2024, with more expected.

Reprints to include artwork from initial miniseries and additional pages.

Part of a larger trend following IDW's Artist's Edition collections.

Artist's Edition collections are a line of hardcover reprint comic books published by IDW Publishing and formerly edited by Scott Dunbier. They aim to recreate the original art of a comic book from the boards it was created on, including the same dimensions as they were drawn in, retaining the editorial notes and printing crop marks seen on the boards. Since the Artist's Edition line became established by IDW, a number of other publishers have begun to release their own lines of similar books reprinting comic art at its original size: including Image Comics Vault Editions which have published Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo's work in Spawn Vault Editions 1-3, Emma Rios' art in Pretty Deadly: The Shrike, and now Erik Larsen's first eight issues of Savage Dragon. From 1992, one of the launch titles for Image Comics has become its seconf longest standing title, with Erik Larsen drawing every issue bar one. And that was Jim Lee, so it's probably fine.

Savage Dragon Vault Edition will be published on the 17th of September, 2024. Volume one as well… which suggests there may be a few more to come at some stage as well. Spawn is up to number three, after all, so the Dargon is playing catch up.

Savage Dragon Vault Edition Vol. 1 Hardcover – September 17, 2024

by Erik Larsen

Collecting the comics that launched one of Image Comics' best-loved characters and longest-running titles, the SAVAGE DRAGON VAULT EDITION reproduces ERIK LARSEN's artwork for 1992's original SAVAGE DRAGON miniseries, plus additional pages from the expanded DRAGON miniseries that was released in 1996. This oversized (12" x 17") special edition includes archival quality reproductions of the art boards for every image that was used for the SAVAGE DRAGON #1-3, THE DRAGON #1-5, and the first SAVAGE DRAGON trade paperback, including all covers and pin-ups! Collects SAVAGE DRAGON #1-3, plus additional material from THE DRAGON #1-5

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!