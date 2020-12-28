Image Sends Free Spawn #314 Black and White Variants To Comic Stores

Image Comics is sending comic boom retailers a free overship of a Greg Capullo and Todd McFarlane black-and-white cover variant on Spawn #314 this January, the comic introducing the new Spawn super-team, The Chain Gang. This overship amount will be 20% of the retailers' order across covers A, B & C of Spawn #314. The freight cost for these free overshipped variant copies will be covered by Image and McFarlane.

The Final Order Cut-off deadline for Spawn #314 is Monday, January 4. It will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, January 27th. Todd McFarlane talked about his approach to these free overships to Bleeding Cool earlier this year, as well as his plans for the new Spawn super-team, The Chain Gang.

" It was one of the reasons with this you know overshipping that I'm doing, I don't want to do it for a month, I want to do it for six months so they can see whether that program works for them and who knows at the end of the six months I may extend it another six, we'll see. But at worst at the end of those six months they're gonna have a lot of knowledge of what the next step is in the evolution of Spawn in his world because they're going to go, oh my god, Todd did that and he did that and then he did this now and now look what's coming, boom boom boom boom boom." "The Chain Gang is meant to be like the start of expanding the Spawn characters into new titles. They've already been in the books off and on, some of them a little more prominent in the last couple years. They've all been there, it's just that I haven't expanded beyond my guy right. But if I start thinking about his world as Halo, I've done 300 issues of Master Chief. Maybe it's time to show the world you know some other components of this thing."

The only way to receive the special Cover E is by placing orders for Spawn #314 Covers A-C in any combination).

NEW STORY ARC! "CHAIN GANG," Part One-INTRODUCING A NEW SUPER-TEAM… the CHAIN GANG!

