Immoral X-Men #3 Preview: Be Careful What You Wish For Rasputin finds what she's looking for in this preview of Immoral X-Men #3... but she's been found out as well.

This week, Bleeding Cool has a preview of the upcoming Immoral X-Men #3. In this issue, Rasputin finds what she's looking for – but she also finds out that she's been found out.

Immoral X-Men #3

by Kieron Gillen & Alessandro Vitti, cover by Leinil Yu

THE EXPERIMENT ENDS? Year 1 was the start of the experiment. By Year 10, it was filling a petri dish. By Year 100, it had cracked the glass and spread across the desk. Now it's been 1000 years, and the lab is filled by the writhing, pulsing sins of sinister and all the lab staff have been devoured. Everyone is in hell. The upside: this includes Sinister.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620573800311

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620573800316 – IMMORAL X-MEN 3 DERRICK CHEW VARIANT [SIN] – $4.99 US

75960620573800321 – IMMORAL X-MEN 3 SALVADOR LARROCA SOS APRIL CONNECTING VARIANT [SIN] – $4.99 US

