Immortal Hulk by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett To End in October With #50

Two months ago, Bleeding Cool ran Alex Ross's cover for Immortal Hulk #50, the finale of Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, and Paul Mounts' four year-plus epic run on the Marvel Comics series that has redefined the character for a generation, critically acclaiming as well as revitalising sales of the green and grey behemoth. And now Marvel has made it official, with solicitation details for the comic in question, out in October as an 80-page finale.

The end of one of the most critically-acclaimed comic runs in recent history will arrive this October. Writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennett will close out their horror-infused work on Bruce Banner in IMMORTAL HULK #50, a special giant-sized issue that will present the groundbreaking conclusion to years of buildup, mystery, and Gamma-powered additions to the Hulk mythology. Throughout the past 49 issues, the all-star creative team has taken the iconic Marvel hero to places no creator has dared to go—through the Green Door and beyond! Now, they bid farewell to the Green Goliath, having redefined the character with a genre-bending exploration of both his powerful alter-ego and his humanity. The final issue will find the Hulk down in the Below-Place as he searches among the ghosts of the past for the answers to all his questions. The dramatic ending will not only shed light on what's next for Hulk but also reveal the future of the One Below All, the Green Door, the Leader, Jackie McGee, Joe Fixit and more! "IMMORTAL HULK #50 is the climax of everything we've done in this book, an 80-page crescendo that spans over a century and contains the answers to some of the biggest questions of the run," Ewing promises. "This is how it all ends – and we think it'll be worth the wait."

Immortal Hulk #50 will be published by Marvel Comics on the 13th of October. We're really going to miss it here at Bleeding cool Towers