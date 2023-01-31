Immortal Red Sonja #10 Preview: Red Sonja Goes Hands-Off Sonja stops Mordread from pulling a sword from a stone in this preview of Immortal Red Sonja #10... by chopping off his hand!

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's comic book preview blog, where we take a look at upcoming issues and share our thoughts on them. This week, we're taking a look at Immortal Red Sonja #10! In this preview, Sonja stops Mordread from pulling a sword from a stone in this preview of Immortal Red Sonja #10… by chopping off his hand!

IMMORTAL RED SONJA #10

DYNAMITE

NOV220676

NOV220677 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #10 CVR B MOSS – $3.99

NOV220678 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #10 CVR C LINSNER – $3.99

NOV220679 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #10 CVR D LAU – $3.99

NOV220680 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #10 CVR E COSPLAY – $3.99

NOV228175 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #10 CVR M FOC LEIRIX ULTRAVIOLET – $3.99

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Luca Colandrea (CA) Leirix

Final Issue! The horrible secrets of the realm's magicks are unveiled for all to see, forever changing the dynamic between Sonja The Red and her cursed chainmail armor.

In Shops: 2/1/2023

SRP: $3.99

