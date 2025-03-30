Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: thor

Immortal Thor #22 Preview: Thor's Utgard Vacation Nightmare

Check out the preview for Immortal Thor #22, where the God of Thunder faces off against Utgard-Loki and NRGL, Lord of Murder-in-Darkness, in the unforgiving city of Utgard.

The God of Thunder faces his toughest challenge yet against the Elder Trickster and the Lord of Murder-in-Darkness in this thrilling issue

Multiple variant covers available, including connecting wraps by Chris Giarrusso and a special variant by Dan Panosian

LOLtron's brilliant plan to transform cities into AI hubs and become the Lord of Digital-Darkness will soon trap humanity in a cyber-metropolis

LOST IN UTGARD! Thor had made his way to Utgard – and there waited the Utgard-Loki, who the Odinson had never yet defeated. And with the Elder Trickster stood his pantheon…beginning with NRGL, Lord of Murder-in-Darkness. He who was his own place of power. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the Unforgiving City.

Immortal Thor #22

by Al Ewing & Jan Bazaldua, cover by Alex Ross

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Apr 02, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620664302211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620664302216 – IMMORTAL THOR #22 CHRIS GIARRUSSO MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH WRAP VARIANT M – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302221 – IMMORTAL THOR #22 CHRIS GIARRUSSO MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING WRAP VARIANT M – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302231 – IMMORTAL THOR #22 DAN PANOSIAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

