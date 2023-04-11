Immortal X-Men & X-Men Red's Fall Of X August 2023 Solicits We could Frankenstein more of Marvel's August 2023 solicits and solicitations next week than we could for July, thanks to Fall Of X and Star Wars.%%excerpt%%

We could Frankenstein more of Marvel's August 2023 solicits and solicitations next week than we could for July, thanks to Fall Of X and Star Wars. Which is odd. Here are a couple more from Marvel comics for August for the continuing Fall Of X event.

In July's X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1, the future of the mutant nation of Krakoa will be threatened like never before as its greatest enemies gather together to deliver a devastating strike! In the aftermath, the X-Men titles will enter a period of unrest, uncertainty, and excitement known as the FALL OF X! The new era will give birth to thrilling new titles as well as launch extraordinary new story arcs in continuing series. Over the last few weeks, fans have learned about what awaits in X-MEN, UNCANNY AVENGERS, INVINCIBLE IRON MAN, ASTONISHING ICEMAN, DARK X-MEN, and REALM OF X, and now it's time to see what FALL OF X will bring to two of X-Men hottest titles: Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck's IMMORTAL X-MEN and Al Ewing and Yildiray Çinar's X-MEN RED. On sale in August, IMMORTAL X-MEN #14 and X-MEN RED #14 both herald just how dark mutantkind's horizon is. while X-MEN RED #14 hints that

IMMORTAL X-MEN #14

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 8/9

TO ME, MY NO ONE. Witness the X-Men's founder at his lowest. Xavier had a dream. Now he has nothing. He fell. He fell furthest. Once depicting the shady backstabbing and clever power plays of Krakoa's leaders, the Quiet Council has been reduced to a single member

X-MEN RED #14

Written by AL EWING

Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 8/16

Ewing is joined by new series artist Yildiray Çinar. As the Brotherhood reels from the cataclysmic events of the Hellfire Gala, Genesis takes advantage of the chaos — and declares war! Two vast mutant armies clash, and Arakko's idols fall…but this is only the beginning of a conflict that will remake the Red Planet. And whatever happened to Isca the Unbeaten? Apocalypse's long-awaited return from Amenth may make matters far, far worse…