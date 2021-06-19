In This Issue… a Planet May DIE?! Power Rangers #8 [Preview]

Power Rangers #8 is in stores on Wednesday from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios, which is great news for the Powerbronies, the colloquial term for hardcore fans of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise. But while Powerbronies may look forward to a new issue of their favorite comic, there's a lot to be worried about in this issue, as things are looking pretty grim. Check out the preview below.
POWER RANGERS #8 CVR A SCALERA
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211200
APR211201 – POWER RANGERS #8 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO – $3.99
(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera
* This is it.
* There is nowhere left to run and no more time to prepare as the new Power Rangers must stand off against one of the Empyreal… with the fate of an entire planet at stake.
* And when the Omega Rangers discover the true nature of the threat to Earth, will they be able to warn their former teammates in time?
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR211200 POWER RANGERS #8 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for APR211201 POWER RANGERS #8 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211200 POWER RANGERS #8 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211200 POWER RANGERS #8 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211200 POWER RANGERS #8 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211200 POWER RANGERS #8 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211200 POWER RANGERS #8 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211200 POWER RANGERS #8 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211200 POWER RANGERS #8 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.