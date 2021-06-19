In This Issue… a Planet May DIE?! Power Rangers #8 [Preview]

Power Rangers #8 is in stores on Wednesday from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios, which is great news for the Powerbronies, the colloquial term for hardcore fans of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise. But while Powerbronies may look forward to a new issue of their favorite comic, there's a lot to be worried about in this issue, as things are looking pretty grim. Check out the preview below.

POWER RANGERS #8 CVR A SCALERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR211200

APR211201 – POWER RANGERS #8 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO – $3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera

* This is it.

* There is nowhere left to run and no more time to prepare as the new Power Rangers must stand off against one of the Empyreal… with the fate of an entire planet at stake.

* And when the Omega Rangers discover the true nature of the threat to Earth, will they be able to warn their former teammates in time?

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99