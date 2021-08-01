In This Preview of Sinister War #2… Spider-Man WILL DIE?!

Things aren't looking great for the Wall-Crawler in this preview of Sinister War #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. The bad guys have got Spider-Man in a bad spot and The Foreigner is well aware that giving a big speech about his evil plans is the best way to allow Spider-Man to escape alive. And he has no intentions of letting that happen, so he's totally going to pull the trigger and take Spider-Man out right now. Well, almost right now. Right as soon as we see the next page after this preview ends. But there's no way Spidey can get out o fthis one, right? Check out the preview below.
SINISTER WAR #2 (OF 4)
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Bryan Hitch
Spidey's classic problem has been multiplied by two and you don't even know the HALF of it. Twelve of Spidey's greatest villains are out for blood: Spider-Man's and each other's! Ock and Vulture make their big plays this issue that are going to shake up NYC in ways you didn't think were possible!
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/4/2021
SRP: $4.99
