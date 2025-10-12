Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: hulk

Incredible Hulk #30 Preview: Abomination's Big Comeback

Incredible Hulk #30 hits stores Wednesday with the return of Abomination and the debut of the Mother of Horrors in a landmark issue!

Article Summary Incredible Hulk #30 unleashes Abomination's return and the debut of the Mother of Horrors on October 15th.

This landmark issue promises the biggest status quo change in Hulk's history and a rematch to the death.

Eldest possesses Abomination, the door to the Eternal Prison opens, and a terrifying new era begins for Hulk.

ABOMINATION RETURNS! The BIGGEST STATUS QUO CHANGE IN HULK'S HISTORY happens in this issue! It's a rematch to the death as Eldest possesses one of Hulk's greatest villains, and the door to the Eternal Prison is opened! The end of an era, the beginning of a new one and the FIRST APPEARANCE of the MOTHER OF HORRORS in this LANDMARK issue of the INCREDIBLE HULK!

Incredible Hulk #30

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Nic Klein, cover by Nic Klein

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620663603011

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620663603016 – INCREDIBLE HULK #30 KYLE HOTZ VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620663603021 – INCREDIBLE HULK #30 CHRISSIE ZULLO MUPPETS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620663603031 – INCREDIBLE HULK #30 MARTIN COCCOLO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620663603041 – INCREDIBLE HULK #30 J. GONZO WHITE TIGER TEAM-UP VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620663603051 – INCREDIBLE HULK #30 BEN SU TRON: ARES VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

