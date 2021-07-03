Infinite Infinity Retreads in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2 [Preview]

It used to be that every couple of years, Jim Starlin would rewrite The Infinity Gauntlet over and over again under different names and publish it at Marvel, but when Marvel caught wind of what Starlin was up to, they knew they had to put a stop to it. After all, if anyone is going to get away with rehashing the same story over and over and getting paid for it, it certainly wasn't going to be a creator. Dammit, it was gonna be Marvel itself! Marvel has been pumping out Infinity Gauntlet retreads for several years now, and the latest is Infinite Destinies, a series of Summer annuals, and here's a preview of the latest chapter in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2. Enjoy.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2 INFD

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210553

MAY210554 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR INFD – $4.99

(W) Karla Pacheco, Jed MacKay (A) Eleonora Carlini, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Sergio Davila

SPIDER-MAN VS. STAR!

The next can't-miss installment of the "Infinite Destinies" saga is here! Spider-Man thinks he knows reality warpers – but he's never met Ripley Ryan. Mass murderer and occasional Thunderbolt, Star is still searching for her own path…and the power to shape her future however she wants. But can the wielder of the Reality Stone really go up against a hero who's fought gods?! Find out here – and get the next piece of the Infinity Stone puzzle!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 4 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $4.99