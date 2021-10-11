Invasion Toys Issues Statement Over Ejection From New York Comic Con

Over the weekend, Bleeding Cool reported that a retailer was ejected from New York Comic Con for repeated refusal to wear a mask. The retailer that was ejected was later identified as Invasion Toys, but they have been posting an explanation on Instagram, pointing the finger at someone else. Just not saying who. In a series of posts to social media, they stated;

Due to the unfortunate actions of a partnering booth, we are being asked to leave NYCC. Remaining drops and items will be available online. We appreciate everyone's patience while we get our affairs in order. Stay locked to our page for further updates.

It seems there is some misinformation spreading. So in an attempt to clear things up… Yes, the partners we shared the booth with failed to wear their masks. Apparently they were warned several times but unfortunately we were not aware of this until it was too late. Despite several appeals to the coordinators, we were asked to break down and leave. Ultimately we had to respect their decision as rules had been broken at our booth. They assured us this is not a permaban and have invited us back to all ReedPOP events, including NYCC 2022 While many other booths (we will not name any) were also failing/refusing/ forgetting to wear masks throughout the day, we were one (of what we are told are numerous others) that paid the consequences. It is disappointing to us and our staff and of course financially detrimental as well, but ReedPOP and the coordinators are just doing their best to keep people safe, we do not blame them. Hopefully this clears up confusion to the extent we can publicly share. At the end of the day, there are always multiple sides to every story but what matters is the outcome. This is not the end for us. We are lucky and thankful to have the support of the community and artists who we are proud to call our friends.