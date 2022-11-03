Iron Circus Comics Moves SmutPeddler From Kickstarter To BackerKit

Ten years after Iron Circus first crowdfunded the first volume of the eroticanthology SmutPeddler, they will be crowdfunding two volumes from next Monday, both a tenth anniversary edition of the original, as well as a brand new SmutPeddler for 2023. SmutPeddler Presents: My Monster Girlfriend is Iron Circus' first campaign through BackerKit and almost 2500 people have already signed up for the BackerKit pre-launch page, which also includes SmutPeddler X: Ten Years Of Impeccable Pornoglifics.

While Smut Peddler origins are ten years before that, it was the anthology collection that started a movement. The mantra is that the books are edited by women, and made for everyone, SmutPeddler Presents: My Monster Girlfriend will also be companion to Iron Circus' first full-color anthology project, My Monster Boyfriend, and features almost 300 pages of new stories. While SmutPeddler X: Ten Years Of Impeccable Pornoglifics brings back the original Smu Peddler from 2012, featuring all the stories from the original anthology, as well as extras including a foreword from Stoya, short essays from the original editors, and items from the archives, with a new cover by artist Claire Hummel. The SmutPeddler Double Header will be crowdfunding on BackerKit on Monday, and can be pre-supported right here. Everyone who does so before the launch will get an exclusive pin.

This also indicates a change for Iron Circus Comix, away from Kickstarter to BackerKit after, I'm told, Iron Circus' C Spike Trotman received a very impressive presentation for the realtively new crowdfunding platform.

SmutPeddler Presents: My Monster Girlfriend includes brand-new stories such as:

"Trash Mob Romance" by AnderJak

"MonstHER Under the Bed" by Bont and Wes Brooke

and "Feather" by Kanesha C. Bryant

"Forest Wedding" by Otava Heikkila

"Girl Fiend" by Innkeeperworm

"Flesh Hive" by Iris Jay

"Puzzling Evidence" by Penelope Merch

"Sweetest Nectar" by mopinks

"Neighbourly Help" by Harriet Moulton

"For Your Eyes Only" by Nero Villagallos O'Reilly

"Rogue-Like" by Owlin

"Nyx" by Taylor Titmouse

"Bisclavre" by Rowan Woodcock

"In Every Corner" by Visceraaa

"An Offer for the Maiden" by Vesta Z

Iron Circus Comics prides itself on showcasing a wide array of humanity across body types, races, genders, kinks, and sexual orientations, with plenty of #OwnVoices work. Their titles include loads of queer content by queer creators (a noted rarity in erotica) that they state ensures a tenderness and sensitivity so difficult to find in sexy comics. Now in its seventh volume, the Smut Peddler Double Header is also Iron Circus Comics' thirty-sixth crowdfunding project and is crowdfunding now on BackerKit.

SmutPeddler Presents: My Monster Girlfriend Creators:

Kanesha C. Bryant is an illustrator/comic artist/monster enthusiast who enjoys writing lore and learning cool animal facts. She specializes in creating eldritch creatures who are just doing their best and 'comfort horror', which is exactly what it soundslike. She is currently, like the creatures she creates, also just doing her best. @KaneshaCBryant

is an illustrator/comic artist/monster enthusiast who enjoys writing lore and learning cool animal facts. She specializes in creating eldritch creatures who are just doing their best and 'comfort horror', which is exactly what it soundslike. She is currently, like the creatures she creates, also just doing her best. @KaneshaCBryant Visceraaa : Pharmacist by day, artist by night, Full-time lesbian cryptid. Perpetually chased by hornets and hostile winds. Likes drawing hands a bit too much. Find them on Twitter @visceraaa.

: Pharmacist by day, artist by night, Full-time lesbian cryptid. Perpetually chased by hornets and hostile winds. Likes drawing hands a bit too much. Find them on Twitter @visceraaa. Taylor Titmouse wants everyone to know it's like the bird, not like a titty mouse, as much as he loves big titty mice. He's an author/illustrator of short form erotica featuring anything from monsterf-cking 1900s folklorists to monsterf-cking elf rogues—a lot of monsterf-cking actually. He was included here for a reason, after all. You can find him on Twitter @taylor_titmouse and at taylor-titmouse.itch.io

wants everyone to know it's like the bird, not like a titty mouse, as much as he loves big titty mice. He's an author/illustrator of short form erotica featuring anything from monsterf-cking 1900s folklorists to monsterf-cking elf rogues—a lot of monsterf-cking actually. He was included here for a reason, after all. You can find him on Twitter @taylor_titmouse and at taylor-titmouse.itch.io mopinks : An unidentified creature that periodically emerges from its burrow to draw naked people. @mopinks

: An unidentified creature that periodically emerges from its burrow to draw naked people. @mopinks Nero Villagallos O'Reilly is an indigenous Latino cartoonist living in Seattle, WA. His comics have been published by The Nib, Iron Circus Comics, Fortuna Media, Filthy Figments, and more. The majority of his work can be found at itsnero.com.

is an indigenous Latino cartoonist living in Seattle, WA. His comics have been published by The Nib, Iron Circus Comics, Fortuna Media, Filthy Figments, and more. The majority of his work can be found at itsnero.com. Otava Heikkilä (b. 1990) is a comic author from Tampere, Finland. His work focuses on queer stories for adult audiences, with eroticism, trans experiences, and historical subjects often playing center stage. His earlier comics include Shattered Spear, the PRISM-awards nominated Sasha from the Gym, and the Letters for Lucardo series released by Iron Circus Comics. @claystorks

(b. 1990) is a comic author from Tampere, Finland. His work focuses on queer stories for adult audiences, with eroticism, trans experiences, and historical subjects often playing center stage. His earlier comics include Shattered Spear, the PRISM-awards nominated Sasha from the Gym, and the Letters for Lucardo series released by Iron Circus Comics. @claystorks Iris Jay (she/xer) has been making comics since 2015. Xer current ongoing projects include creating the webcomic series CROSSED WIRES, as well as co-creating the comic SPLIT CHECK with xer partner Nero O'Reilly for Slipshine.net and serving as a part-time co-editor for Fortuna Media. Xe lurks and works in the shadowy, waterlogged catacombs beneath Seattle, Washington, collecting ambient cum energy to fuel xer horrific machinations. @irisjaycomics

(she/xer) has been making comics since 2015. Xer current ongoing projects include creating the webcomic series CROSSED WIRES, as well as co-creating the comic SPLIT CHECK with xer partner Nero O'Reilly for Slipshine.net and serving as a part-time co-editor for Fortuna Media. Xe lurks and works in the shadowy, waterlogged catacombs beneath Seattle, Washington, collecting ambient cum energy to fuel xer horrific machinations. @irisjaycomics Anderjak a.k.a. Robin Tess is a PNW-based artist whose focus is on awkwardness, found families, and a slightly worrying amount of petty crime. There are two cats, a roommate, and too many books in their house. Their body is made up of 85% video games. You can find them on Twitter @anderjak and at www.anderjak.com.

a.k.a. Robin Tess is a PNW-based artist whose focus is on awkwardness, found families, and a slightly worrying amount of petty crime. There are two cats, a roommate, and too many books in their house. Their body is made up of 85% video games. You can find them on Twitter @anderjak and at www.anderjak.com. Owlin is made up of Ovens @Buttoven and JB3 @Sayunclejb3. Dungeon raiding partners living in Oregon, making weekly Hardcore Romance comics for the website Slipshine. Creators of How Do You Smoke a Weed? an educational comic guide to a responsible high, and That Sexy Bear! for Iron Circus comics. Contact them at Owlincomics@gmail.com

is made up of Ovens @Buttoven and JB3 @Sayunclejb3. Dungeon raiding partners living in Oregon, making weekly Hardcore Romance comics for the website Slipshine. Creators of How Do You Smoke a Weed? an educational comic guide to a responsible high, and That Sexy Bear! for Iron Circus comics. Contact them at Owlincomics@gmail.com Rowan Woodcock is a queer artist and semi-professional ghoul currently haunting Chicago. When he's not producing high quality filth he can be found knitting, collecting old horror paperbacks, and explaining why laserdiscs deserve a second chance. @ragingwoodcock

is a queer artist and semi-professional ghoul currently haunting Chicago. When he's not producing high quality filth he can be found knitting, collecting old horror paperbacks, and explaining why laserdiscs deserve a second chance. @ragingwoodcock Vesta Z. is a comic artist and illustrator originally from Clearwater, FL. Her stories focus on transness, fatness, and the unique intimacy of romance outside of social acceptability. His adult work can be viewed online @godaughtr.

is a comic artist and illustrator originally from Clearwater, FL. Her stories focus on transness, fatness, and the unique intimacy of romance outside of social acceptability. His adult work can be viewed online @godaughtr. Penny Merch (she/her) has been making some version of The Pilotside Chronicle (pilotside.us) since 2012, as well as some sort of erotic art since 2008, both with a heavy emphasis on humor, silliness, and people yelling. Has opinions about everything, possibly due to a vampire's curse.

(she/her) has been making some version of The Pilotside Chronicle (pilotside.us) since 2012, as well as some sort of erotic art since 2008, both with a heavy emphasis on humor, silliness, and people yelling. Has opinions about everything, possibly due to a vampire's curse. Bont makes comics and zines about monsters, love, feelings, and soulmates.

makes comics and zines about monsters, love, feelings, and soulmates. Innkeeper Worm lives in a hole and likes it there. They profess to love travel and food, but will always choose sitting at their desk and drawing over either. If seen in the wild, offer them a cookie in appeasement. @InnkeeperWorm

lives in a hole and likes it there. They profess to love travel and food, but will always choose sitting at their desk and drawing over either. If seen in the wild, offer them a cookie in appeasement. @InnkeeperWorm Harriet Moulton is an artist and writer of sapphic comics and illustrations based in the West Midlands of the UK. Her work focuses on women in love and lust over the age of 30 and when she's not at the PC drawing, she's smashing into people on the american football field. you can find her work on most social media platforms under the username @hattersarts

SmutPeddler Editors:

Amanda Lafrenais is a Texan artist and writer who cannot seem to make a single comic that doesn't feature a character sobbing giant goopy Ghibli tears. She is obsessed with queer narratives, magical girls, and goofball adventures underscored by ever-advancing lore. Amanda is a self-educated 10+ year veteran of indie & small press comics, having done recurring work for Iron Circus Comics, including her upcoming graphic novel, STARRY KNIGHT. @AmandaLafrenais

is a Texan artist and writer who cannot seem to make a single comic that doesn't feature a character sobbing giant goopy Ghibli tears. She is obsessed with queer narratives, magical girls, and goofball adventures underscored by ever-advancing lore. Amanda is a self-educated 10+ year veteran of indie & small press comics, having done recurring work for Iron Circus Comics, including her upcoming graphic novel, STARRY KNIGHT. @AmandaLafrenais Andrea Purcell lives in Baltimore with a large cat and a writer husband. She is an Eisner Award winning editor who has worked in the comics industry for more than a decade and has loved the medium of comics for even longer. Her hope is to continue to get paid to read comics forever, but a couple more awards would be nice too.

lives in Baltimore with a large cat and a writer husband. She is an Eisner Award winning editor who has worked in the comics industry for more than a decade and has loved the medium of comics for even longer. Her hope is to continue to get paid to read comics forever, but a couple more awards would be nice too. Editor Emeritus C. Spike Trotman (original editor) Born in DC, raised in MD, and lives in IL. An artist and writer, she founded Iron Circus Comics in 2007, which has since grown to become the region's largest comics publisher. Her notable work includes the webcomic "Templar, Arizona," the Smut Peddler series of erotic comic anthologies, and Poorcraft, a graphic novel guide to frugal living. A Kickstarter early adopter, she pioneered the widely-adopted bonus model that's since completely reshaped the pay system of the small press, jump-starting the current renaissance of alt-comics anthologies. Iron Circus is also the first comics publisher of note to fully incorporate crowdfunding into its business model, inventing one of the single most effective uses of new media in comics publishing today.

Johanna Draper Carlson (original editor) has been running ComicsWorthReading.com, the longest-lasting independent review site online covering all genres and formats of comics, since 1999. She holds a Master of Arts degree in Popular Culture, focused on online fandom, and was previously webmaster for DC Comics. She has contributed to ComicsBeat.com, The Comics Journal, the School Library Journal Good Comics for Kids blog, Publishers Weekly, and Sherlock Holmes magazine, among other sites and publications. She recently established SherlockComics.com, an index to appearances of Sherlock Holmes in comics.

(original editor) has been running ComicsWorthReading.com, the longest-lasting independent review site online covering all genres and formats of comics, since 1999. She holds a Master of Arts degree in Popular Culture, focused on online fandom, and was previously webmaster for DC Comics. She has contributed to ComicsBeat.com, The Comics Journal, the School Library Journal Good Comics for Kids blog, Publishers Weekly, and Sherlock Holmes magazine, among other sites and publications. She recently established SherlockComics.com, an index to appearances of Sherlock Holmes in comics. Managing Editor Andrea Purcell (reprint editor)

Here's a preview of ine of the stories, Neighbourly Help by Harrriet Moulton, Apologies for the nippectomy, but I note that Mary Sue has the whole thing unadulterated.