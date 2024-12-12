Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: iron man, One World Under Doom

Iron Man Changes Its Name For One World Under Doom

Iron Man from Marvel Comics changes its name for the One World Under Doom event next year.

Article Summary Iron Man #6 changes to The Insurgent Iron Man #6 for a One World Under Doom crossover event.

Tony Stark challenges Doctor Doom's global rule with new armor and unexpected allies.

March 2025 comic release marks a pivotal moment, redefining Iron Man's legacy and status quo.

Doctor Doom and Iron Man's intertwined history gets a twist with RDJ's new film role.

Iron Man #6 out from Marvel in March is a One World Under Doom crossover, and is renaming itself as The Insurgent Iron Man #6, possibly referring to Tony Stark's status in a world being run by Doctor Doom. Iron Man #5 out in February is still called Iron Man #5. GamesRadar has the early solicitation for The Insurgent Iron Man #6, with Iron Man bringing gifts of Stark Technology weapons courtesy of a parachute drop. Tony Stark has been moving Stark away from, being a weapons manufacturer, so is this him realising that, hey, missiles may have a use when deployed against Doctor Doom?

Insurgent Iron Man #6

(W) Spencer Ackerman (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Yasmine Putri

Doctor Doom is Emperor of the entire planet! And everyone is…happy about it?! Governments and populations all over kowtow to the Sorcerer Supreme, Emperor Doom, savior of the world. Even the Avengers cannot find the evil in his schemes – not yet, anyway. But Tony Stark isn't built to sit back and wait. Equipped with new, deadly armor, Iron Man will take the fight to Doom's door – alongside some unlikely allies. The kickoff of an earth-shattering arc and a perfect jumping-on point, will turn legacy on its head for a story that will shatter Iron Man's status quo. Don't miss history in the making! March 12, 2025.

Doctor Doom and Iron Man have had a specific shared history since the eighties, when the time travelled to Camelot and were forced to team up to defeat Morgan Le Fey. Ever sicne then, there has been a bond between the two which came to a peak with the Infamous Iron Man series where Doctor Doom took over the role of Iron Man, while Tomny Stark's mind was… elsewhere. Now of course the actor who played Iron Man in the movies, Robert Downey Jr, has been cast as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Fantastic Four and Avengers movies, linjking the two in the public's eye even more.

