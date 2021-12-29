Iron Man's Deity Destiny Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1

"A new god takes their throne…" Today sees the publication of Marvel Comics Timeless #1, the big end-of-year volume that sets up much of what will be coming in upcoming Marvel Comics titles, in the manner that Marvel Now #1, Marvel Comics #100, and Incoming #1 in recent years did. And there are plenty of teases as to what is coming in Marvel Comics over the months to come. And Bleeding Cool will be breaking lots of them down with the Timeless tag today. Warning, there are spoilers.

This is the Iron God, Tony Stark embued with the Power Cosmic, to fight Korvac, but now it seems to be sticking with him. "Taking their throne" may suggest he has plans for the entire Earth. Maybe to put a godly suit of armour around it?

IRON MAN #18

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220971

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Alex Ross

Iron Man finally realizes that after all is said and done… he's become worse than Korvac. And perhaps it's time for Tony Stark to finally lay down his godlike powers and embrace his humanity. But if he does so, will he stand one shred of a chance against a cosmically enraged Korvac, or will he be destroyed like the small, armored bag of blood, flesh and bones he has once again become? David faces off against Goliath in this penultimate issue of the BOOKS OF KORVAC!

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: $3.99

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210773

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Kael Ngu

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?

A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon! RATED T In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: $5.99