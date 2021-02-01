Is $222 For Invincible #1 9.8 A Steal Right Now?

Invincible #1 time! Right now, it seems like Image Comics is the hottest place for super hero comics – with Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover staying well over 100K and generating big buzz, Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa's with a record-setting 70K launch for Radiant Black; the unprecedented smash hit that is Todd McFarlane's Spawn after over 300 issues; and the buzz around Skybound's Ultramega #1 from James Harren and Dave Stewart.

But it's Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley's Invincible that may be the next one to be dominating the headlines – well, after I do it first of course.

After all, all the signs are there for speculators, collectors AND new fans to be chasing those rare issues of Invincible – with the big release date announcement for the animated series on Amazon Prime and new clip last week and some of the top speculators already citing Invincible as a hot comic to buy, including rising influencer Simpleman's Comics in their January 27 episode and on social media too.

We're seeing that play out on the second market, with CGC 9.8 first printings of Invincible #1 sitting at $2500 and rare to find at that level.

But the relatively affordable – and popular – option is the Larry's variant to Invincible #1 that was limited to 1000 and is on the rise again, selling at $222. Keep in mind that this was just at $115 a couple weeks ago so it's seen almost a 100% jump – and a copy that's signed by Kirkman will sell for $600… though all those prices are probably due to rise as we get closer to the launch of the Invincible animated series.

I'm also hearing there may be some very limited edition Invincibl e comics coming to Skybound's popular Comics Vault Live streaming show, which has already become one of the best bets in comics with their Kirkman-centric exclusives selling for some big numbers.

Looking to the future, Skybound is leaning heavily on the aforementioned Ultramega # 1 that debuts in March – but will it be the next Image/Skybound superhero series that will have collectors, speculators and readers scrambling for copies? I'm guessing we'll hear more about that series soon too…