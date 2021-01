Spawn #314 Dominates Advance Reorders

Spawn #314 put on a tonne of orders this week, in the light of increased promotion on the title. James Tynion IV's books for Image and Boom also got a bump. Oh and someone noticed that IDW is publishing a Star Wars High Republic comic book as well.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR SPAWN #314 CVR B CAPULLO & MCFARLANE $2.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN #314 CVR A MATTINA $2.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN #314 CVR C REVOLVER $2.99 IMAGE COMICS MAN-THING OMNIBUS HC BRUNNER DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #14 CVR A MAIN $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #5 CVR C LOTAY (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIDER-MAN BY TODD MCFARLANE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP $39.99 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #5 CVR D TURRILL (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION NEW REPUBLIC TP VOL 05 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #3 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING MAN-THING OMNIBUS HC OLIVETTI CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS VENOM BY DONNY CATES TP VOL 05 VENOM BEYOND $17.99 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #5 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS ADVENTURES SMUGGLERS RUN #2 (OF 2) $5.99 IDW PUBLISHING FROM HELL MASTER EDITION HC (MR) $49.99 IDW – TOP SHELF STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #1 $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #4 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STURGILL SIMPSON PRESENTS SOUND & FURY GN $19.99 Z2 COMICS STAR WARS ADVENTURES BEWARE VADERS CASTLE HC $19.99 IDW PUBLISHING FIREFLY NEW SHERIFF IN VERSE HC VOL 02 $19.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT STAR WARS ADV CLONE WARS BATTLE TALES GN $14.99 IDW PUBLISHING EMPTY MAN TP MOVIE ED $19.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT PICTURE OF EVERYTHING ELSE #2 CVR A MOHAN $3.99 VAULT COMICS YOUTH TP $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG VOL 03 SMITH DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SIENKIEWICZ DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY LIBRARY EDITION HC VOL 03 HOTEL OBLIVION (C $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 NOREM D $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BLADE OF IMMORTAL DLX ED HC VOL 01 (MR) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING INFINITY CRUSADE OMNIBUS HC LIM CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG VOL 03 OPENA CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ARIA MANGA MASTERPIECE OMNIBUS GN VOL 07 (C: 0-1-2) $24.99 TOKYOPOP MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER OMNIBUS TP THE PROMISE (C: 1-1-2) $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS INFINITY CRUSADE OMNIBUS HC PLATT DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MMW CAPTAIN AMERICA HC VOL 12 DM VAR ED 298 $75.00 MARVEL COMICS ONCE & FUTURE TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $16.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER LOST ADVENTURES LIBRARY ED HC $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS RECKLESS HC (MR) $24.99 IMAGE COMICS INFINITY WAR OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ALIEN ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY HC (MR) $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS MMW CAPTAIN AMERICA HC VOL 12 $75.00 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL COSMIC UNIVERSE BY CATES OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $100.00 MARVEL COMICS IMMORTAL HULK HC VOL 01 $34.99 MARVEL COMICS