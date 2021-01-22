Invincible: Amazon Animated Series Debuting 3 Episodes This March

To celebrate the 18th anniversary of the publication of Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's Invincible (that's 2003 for those not looking to do the math), Kirkman and host Hector Navarro took part in a livestream broadcast to not only mark the occasions but to offer some news regarding the upcoming animated Amazon Prime series- and they definitely did not disappoint. First up, Kirkman says that fans can safely assume that some characters being voiced by some major names will most likely have a larger role in the series ("a lot can be assumed from the casting") and that there will be "a lot of new characters." In addition, he admitted that he "cried many times in the recording booth" listening to the performances- and may or may not have "bootlegged" some of the recordings to listen to later. From there, we saw a clip (with some of the screencap preview images below, and the clip following) offering a preview of Mark Hamill as Art before the big reveal: the series will premiere the series on Friday, March 26, with 3 episodes- followed by weekly drops for the remaining five episodes (and a full trailer in a few weeks).

From the comic book co-created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Melise as Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.