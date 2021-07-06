Is Fortnite Island Coming To Metropolis? Ask Dr Slone… (Spoilers)

The current iteration of the Fortnite game is teasing that Superman will be coming to the Island in a month's time. But today's Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6 comic book finale teases that if Mohammed won't go to the mountain, maybe the mountain will come to Mohammed. The series has seen Batman, Catwoman and Harley Quinn kidnapped, brainwashed, and forced to fight on the Island made famous by the game from Epic Games. Deathstroke, however, was there in a very different capacity. On returning to Gotham, Batman ruminates with Gordon over what he has seen and experienced.

So we learn a little more. We've already seen that Fortnite Island is a lot older than thought, that the people in charge have a strong bureaucracy, and that they live underneath the island. But now we get a better look at the people they are dealing with on the DC Univers Earth.

With Lex Luthor, Deathstroke and others creating a permanent link between the DC Earth, Fortnite Island and its source of power. And talking of sources of power…

We get the first mention of the comics of IO, or The Imagined Order. With Doctor Slone. And a suitable Fortnite guard.

Doctor Slone is a skin one can wear on Fortnite, as well as an NPC character hanging around the Corny Complex, and fighting off the current alien invasion. The character was launched last this month and is present on plenty of gaming promo. Looks like she is even more important now, one of the Imagined Order, in charge of Fortnite Island, and she has a favour to repay Lex Luthor.

Taking the Zero Point to the Daily Planet building in Metropolis. Will the rest of Fortnite Island follow? Will the game switch from the Island to Metropolis? And will DC Comics and Epic Games be collaborating on a comic book to follow up from this, or will it all be in the game?

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #6 (OF 6) CVR A MIKEL JANÌN

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Reilly Brown (CA) Mikel Janín

It all comes down to this! Batman and Catwoman have one chance to get back to their own world…but to do so, they'll have to return to the nonstop battle on the Island and retrieve someone who is the key to their escape…Harley Quinn! But she's not going to go quietly. And who's behind the world-shattering events of our story? You'll find out…and the implications for both Fortnite and the DC Universe will be huge. Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic. Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/06/2021