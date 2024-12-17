Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: 2099, galactus

Is Galactus 2099 Coming To 2025 Next Year from Marvel Comics?

Is Galactus 2099 coming to 2025 next year from Marvel Comics? Conquest 2099 finale teases what comes next...

Bleeding Cool has been handed a teaser from this week's Conquest 2099 finale by Steve Orlando and José Luís, promising what might be coming next. Promising that "worlds collide in 2025", we get a glimpse of Galactus and a "coming in 2025…" line.

Conquest 2099 was the sequel to the Annihilation 2099 miniseries by writer Steve Orlando as he continued what he calls "Marvel's iconic cyberpunk future," and featured Spider-Man with Wolverine travelling into the 2099 world, as well as Dracula in a central role, playing off of his Blood Hunt prominence. As well as introducing Madame Web 2099… turns out that she has quite the future too. Conquest 2099 also followed Dracula into the future as a tragic antihero, an imperfect leader with a righteous cause topped only by his bloodlust, as well as dealing with the conquerors of the vampire homeworld, the Death Spiders.

Galactus has been gaining prominence lately, courtesy of the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie. Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee for Fantastic Four #48 in 1966, he was depicted as a god-like figure that fed by draining living planets of their energy, and operated without regard to the morality or judgments of mortal beings. Frequently accompanied by a herald such as the Silver Surfer, the character has appeared as both antagonist and protagonist in central and supporting roles over the decades. A "pink cloud" version of him appeared in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but he will appear properly in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, played by Ralph Ineson.

ATTACK OF THE DEATH SPIDERS!

• SPIDER-MAN, LOGAN and the galaxy's heroes vs. the DEATH SPIDER FLEET!

• Dracula stands to commit a crime worse than his homeworld's slaughter. Only SILVER SURFER can stop him!

• Featuring the first appearance of MADAME WEB 2099!

