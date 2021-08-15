Is Monet an Anti-Vaxxer in X-CORP #4?! [Preview]

Monet is in big trouble in this preview of X-Corp #4, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. And a stingy preview it is, coming in at just two pages and causing us to have to pad this opening paragraph even more than usual to hit the minimum word count for these articles. It seems that a business deal has gone badly, and Monet finds herself about to be forced to take a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shot against her will. Damn you, Joe Biden! Fortunately, Selene comes to Monet's rescue in the nick of time, saving her from the virus so that Monet can go out in a crowd with no mask and end up on a respirator like the good lord intended. Plus, we hear those Krakoan drugs are a miracle anyway. Check out a preview of X-Corp #4 below.

X-CORP #4

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210642

JUN210643 – X-CORP #4 LOPEZ VAR – $3.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Alberto Foche (CA) David Aja

SINGLE POINT OF FAILURE!

When a deal doesn't go as expected, it's important to be open to new investors. Enter Selene and Mastermind: two potential stakeholders who stand willing to prove their worth. Everyone loves you when you're on top, but who comes through in the clutch?

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/18/2021

SRP: $3.99