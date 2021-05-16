Is Nightcrawler a Johnny Depp Fan in Way of X #2 [Preview]

Marvel Comics has released a preview of Way of X #2, in stores this Wednesday. In the preview, we see Legion set to psychoanalyze Nightcrawler, in his own unique way. And while astral projections are always a good time in X-Men comics, Legion doesn't find exactly what he's expecting. Instead of church crap, it's a pirate ship. Well, maybe Legion should have read some old Claremont comics and he'd know all about that.

This does beg the question though: with the ever-shifting Marvel Time, where did Kurt acquire his love of swashbuckling pirate adventures? Well, if the original idea was that Kurt was a big fan of old Errol Flynn movies, those movies are practically ancient in 2021. Which means the old pirates movies Nightcrawler must have watched as a kid… probably starred Johnny Depp. Don't try to act like it's not true just to avoid feeling old.

Way of X #2 is in stores on Wednesday.