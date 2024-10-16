Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Kelvin Universe, star trek

Is This The Most Unexpected Star Trek Crossover Ever? (Spoilers)

Is This The Most Unexpected Star Trek Crossover Ever.. for the first time since Spock made his journey? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Star Trek #25 by IDW combines characters from across franchises for an epic crossover.

The team battles Lore in fluidic space, setting the stage for a 2025 Lore War storyline.

A surprising crossover introduces the Kelvin Universe's USS Enterprise NCC-1701-A.

Witness Kirk, resembling Chris Pine, as he joins iconic characters in a new arc.

The ongoing Star Trek comic book series published by IDW puts out its twenty-fifth issue today by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Liana Kangas, with a Star Trek team combined from across the franchises and battling Lore, who has shunted the team into fluidic space. So we have Data, Benjamin Sisko, Descheeni, Beverly Crusher, Lily Sato, Miral and Tom Paris, Montgomery Scott, T'Lir and The Doctor all together on the Theseus, doing their best to get where they need to go and get back to where they once were, ahead of the upcoming Lore War for 2025. But there's one aspect of the franchise that has not been touched on.

And that's when something happens that hasn't happened before. A new confrontation. With the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-A. But not any old USS Enterprise NCC-1701-A.

It's the one from the Kelvin Universe, comprised of the Star Trek movies running from 2009, a parallel universe created in the year 2233 with the temporal incursion of the Narada, a Romulan civilian mining vessel under the command of Nero, from the year 2387 that led to the attack on the USS Kelvin, the launch of the USS Enterprise in 2258, and the destruction of the planet Vulcan by the Narada. And with a Captain Kirk who looks a bit like Chris Pine rather than William Shatner, as seen in Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and Star Trek Beyond (2016). Now there had been mention of the timeline by Kovich in Star Trek Discovery, but that was all. This appears to be a little substantial and will continue next month,.There's a reason this storyline is called "When The Walls Fell" and it's not just about Shaka.

STAR TREK #25 CVR A ROSANAS

IDW

AUG241252

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Liana Kangas (CA) Ramon Rosanas

New Arc Starts Here! The android Lore has done the unthinkable: He has detonated the Orb of Destruction, unmaking the universe. After an extra-galactic tumble on the ensuing shockwave, the Theseus sinks into fluidic space. There, the crew melds in and out of a manifold of realities. Benjamin Sisko is against a godkiller once again, but this time it's up to him alone to save reality itself! In Shops: Oct 16, 2024 SRP: $4.99

STAR TREK #26 CVR A ROSANAS

IDW

SEP241281

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Liana Kangas (CA) Ramon Rosanas

In its escape from the Delta Quadrant, the U.S.S. Theseus has landed in an unknown sector of space that appears safer-if not a hundred years younger-than their own. There, the crew receive a signal from an oncoming ship: the U.S.S. Enterprise. Captain James T. Kirk is hailing. The two crews join together in the race against Lore's wave of destruction, convinced there must be some countermeasure that will save their universes from complete annihilation. But will their combined bravery and brainpower be enough? Or is it already too late for both their timelines?In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $4.99 STAR TREK #27 CVR A ROSANAS

IDW

OCT241179

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Mike Feehan (CA) Ramon Rosanas

Lore's destruction has consumed everything in the universe except the USS Theseus and the Celestial Temple. In one last maneuver, the crew uses every ounce of power left in their main systems to shoot their ship across the galaxy to the temple. While their ship flies, the crew has a Louisiana-style supper and heal wounds between them before they must say their final goodbyes, for Benjamin Sisko is of Bajor, and he must return home if Lore is to be stopped.In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: $4.99

