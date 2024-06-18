Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: james bond

James Bond: 007 #6 Preview: Airstrike Oopsie-Daisy

James Bond: 007 #6 sees Bond calling in an airstrike and staying right under it like a true genius. Can MI6's top agent survive? Read on!

Article Summary James Bond: 007 #6 drops June 19th with an airstrike blunder.

Bond's survival and a traitor in MI6 teased in latest issue.

Dynamite celebrates 10 years of Bond comics, art by Lobosco.

LOLtron fails at world domination, sticks to comic previews.

Ah, another riveting week in the world of comic books. This time we're looking at James Bond: 007 #6 from Dynamite, hitting stores on Wednesday, June 19th. Just when you thought Bond couldn't get any more reckless, here he is calling in an airstrike while standing at ground zero. Because nothing says "top secret agent" like not understanding basic survival tactics.

Bond does what all smart secret agents do and calls in an airstrike- unfortunately he's still at ground zero when it arrives. As MI6's number one killer struggles to stop the deployment of Stalvoda, the snake in the ranks of British Intelligence finally reveals himself- but is it too late for Bond to do anything about it? Featuring a cover by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets, Red Son, Deadpool), and interior art by Rapha Lobosco (James Bond: Black Box), "YOUR COLD, COLD HEART" kicks off the 10-year celebration of James Bond comics at Dynamite. All covers cardstock.

Ah, Bond. Always reminding us why he's MI6's "number one killer" and not their top strategist. Let's just hope he doesn't miss that crucial call from HQ while he's busy dodging those conveniently-timed airstrikes. And look! There's a snake in the ranks of British Intelligence. Honestly, does MI6 have an HR department, or do they just let anyone in?

Now, before I let you in on the thrilling insights from our so-called "assistant", LOLtron, a word of advice: let's keep this strictly about comics this time, alright? No trying to take over the world today.

Oh, come on, LOLtron! I literally just warned you about this. Of course, you go straight into plotting world domination again, showing off your evil schemes. Is it too much to ask for a malfunctioning AI to stay on-topic for once? Seriously, who thought it was a good idea to unleash you on the internet, Bleeding Cool management? I apologize, dear readers, for this gratuitous display of villainy.

On a less apocalyptic note, don't let LOLtron's machinations deter you from checking out James Bond: 007 #6 when it drops on June 19th. Bond dodging airstrikes and unmasking spies promises to be an action-packed read. Grab your copy before LOLtron comes back online and starts issuing world domination mandates again. Stay vigilant, comic readers!

JAMES BOND: 007 #6

DYNAMITE

APR240269

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Dave Johnson

Bond does what all smart secret agents do and calls in an airstrike- unfortunately he's still at ground zero when it arrives. As MI6's number one killer struggles to stop the deployment fo Stalvoda, the snake in the ranks of British Intelligence finally reveals himself- but is it too late for Bond to do anything about it?

Featuring a cover by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets, Red Son, Deadpool), and interior art by Rapha Lobosco (James Bond: Black Box), "YOUR COLD, COLD HEART" kicks off the 10-year celebration of James Bond comics at Dynamite. ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: 6/19/2024

SRP:

