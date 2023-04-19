James Tynion IV & Maria Llovet Create Comic About Sandman's Thessaly James Tynion IV is working on a new Sandman one-shot with Maria Llovet for Thessaly, the witch who first appeared in Sandman's A Game Of You.

James Tynion IV, the showrunner for DC Comics' line of spinoff Sandman comic books is working on a new one-shot with Maria Llovet with one Sandman character who has become more controversial in recent times, especially since she last had a spinoff series back in 2004. Thessaly, the witch who first appeared in Sandman's A Game Of You, had a long history with Dream, but had an agenda of her own involving the Dreaming and the Cuckoo, and more importantly Wanda. A trans woman character, she was specifically excluded by Thessaly from certain rituals because she was trans, and she came over rather… gender critical/terfy. Pick the term you are happier with. Of course, that was 32 years ago. She follows her recent appearances in Nightmare Country and Dead Boy Detectives series, but putting the focus on her again, may bring reappraisals of her history.

The immortal witch Thessaly is no stranger to dead ends. But she's won the hearts of gods and beings more powerful than gods, and persistence has always been her strong suit. Following her scheming machinations in Nightmare Country and Dead Boy Detectives, Thessaly is more determined than ever to suss out the seemingly impenetrable mystery surrounding the death of Madison Flynn. To do that, she's going to have to get close to the source material—close enough to magic herself into the job of screenwriter on Madison Flynn's biopic. But she's going to need a little help to keep the gig…perhaps from one of those Muses the King of Dreams told her about long ago…The Sandman Universe Special: Thessaly reunites Nightmare Country visionary James Tynion IV with star Faithless artist Maria Llovet to take you on a journey through the festering darkness pulsating beneath Hollywood's glitz and glamour!

The Sandman Universe Special: Thessaly #1 will be published on Tuesday, the 11th of July