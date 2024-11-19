Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

James Tynion IV Wrote a New Comic, But Won't Be Published For 3 Years

James Tynion IV is writing a brand new comic inspired by Agatha Christoe, but it won't be published for three more years...

Article Summary James Tynion IV reveals a new comic inspired by Agatha Christie at Thought Bubble, due in three years.

Staying at the Swan Hotel, Tynion conceived the story while reading Death On The Nile with techno beats.

Tynion eagerly shares ideas on Slack, quickly finding a project artist whose work will unfold over time.

Beyond this project, Tynion juggles ongoing titles like Something Is Killing The Children and Department Of Truth.

At this week's Thought Bubble comic book festival in Harrogate, James Tynion IV took to the stage with Christian Ward and Jazzlyn Stone to talk about their approach to comic books and horror. And maybe writing X-Men. But he also talked about another project that you won't be seeing for some time, but that demonstrated his working process.

He mentioned the fact that he was staying at the Swan Hotel in Harrogate at the show, where Agatha Christie was famously found after going missing for ten days. James Tynion IV talked about how he had been reading a bunch of Agatha Christie novels that a friend had gotten him. And he found himself reading Death On The Nile outside at 9 in the morning while listening to the Challenger soundtrack, with techno rhythms beating away, only for the character at the centre of a brand new story to present himself to James in his mind. And he started posting to the Tiny Onion shared Slack channel, dumping ideas into a folder called James' Brains, rapidly filling it up with the character, the set up of murder, the supporting characters, as it all coalesced, and a month later he got his artist for the project, but it will take a while to come to fruition. At least three years…

It's not like he hasn't got every other comic book he is writing at the moment to keep him busy… Something Is Killing The Children, House Of Slaughter, Department Of Truth, Blue Book, Wynd, Spectrograph, The Nice House By The Sea, The Oddly Pedestrian Life Of Christopher Chaos, W0rldtr33 and whatever Exquisite with Michael Walsh will be… as well as expanding Tiny Onion into a full retail business. No pressure, James, no pressure.

