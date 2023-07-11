Posted in: Comics, san diego comic con, Titan | Tagged: jamie lee curtis, Mother Nature, sdcc

Jamie Lee Curtis Signs for Free- Titan Comics at San Diego Comic-Con

Titan Comics has announced their full signings, panels, merch and giveaways for San Diego Comic-Con 2023 next week. That includes SDCC-exclusive variant covers by Jae Lee, Artgerm, Dan Panosian, Inhyuk Lee and Bill Sienkiewicz, as well as panels and signing opportunities from creators such as Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis who is launching her debut graphic novel Mother Nature, Jim Zub launching Conan the Barbarian #1 and Brandon Easton launching Robotech: Rick Hunter #1.

Jamie Lee Curtis' eco-horror graphic novel Mother Nature (based on the upcoming Comet/Blumhouse film) will debut exclusively at the show, ahead of its August release. Jamie Lee Curtis, co-writer Russell Goldman, and artist Karl Stevens will be hosting a special Mother Nature panel on Friday, the 21st of July at 1pm giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the graphic novel and discussing the upcoming movie. Jamie, Russell and Karl will be signing copies of Mother Nature graphic novel at an exclusive signing session straight after the panel at 2:30pm.

Titan Comics THURSDAY, JULY 20

9.30am Titan booth #5537 Giveaway: Conan The Barbarian. 4 miniatures, and stickers – features an exclusive sticker per day. FREE issue of Nouns: Nountown #1. First come, first served (limited number available).

12:30 – 1:30PM; BLADE RUNNER COMICS – 2039 AND BEYOND! Room 24ABC. Blade Runner writer Mike Johnson, Blade Runner Origins writer Mellow Brown, and Alcon Entertainment's publishing director Jeff Conner join Forbidden Planet TV's Andrew Sumner to discuss the critically acclaimed comics (Origins, 2019, 2029, and 2039) and to reveal secrets about the past, present, and future of Blade Runner comics. Look out for a Comic-Con-exclusive Blade Runner comic debuting at the show.

2 – 3PM; Titan booth #5537. Meet Mike Johnson and Mellow Brown as they sign copies of Blade Runner 2039 #5 (SDCC Exclusive Foil Lesley Leirix Li variant) and Blade Runner Origins comics!

2 – 3PM; DOCTOR WHO COMICS: CLIMB ON BOARD THE TARDIS TO SEE THE FUTURE OF DOCTOR WHO PUBLISHING Room: 5AB. Eisner Award-nominated writer Jody Houser sits down with Forbidden Planet TV's Andrew Sumner to discuss the new Doctor Who: Doom's Day comics series and A Doctor in the House Part One & Two—part of the BBC Studios transmedia project launching this summer. This panel will also feature a special video message from superstar Marvel writer Dan Slott about his upcoming Doctor Who comics project, including a sneak peek of all-new Doctor Who art. Doctor Who: Doom's Day #1 and #2 will be available at Titan booth #5537.

4-5pm: Titan booth #5537 Meet Jim Zub as he signs copies of Heroic Signatures and Titan's Conan the Barbarian #1 (SDCC Exclusive Foil Artgerm and SDCC Exclusive Colleen Doran variants) – debuting exclusively at SDCC!

Titan Comics FRIDAY 21ST JULY

9.30am Titan booth #5537 Giveaway: Conan The Barbarian. 4 miniatures, and stickers – features an exclusive sticker per day.First come, first served (limited number available).

11AM – 12PM; Titan booth #5537. Meet Brandon Easton as he signs copies of Robotech: Rick Hunter #1 (SDCC Exclusive Inhyuk Lee Copic) – debuting exclusively at SDCC! Brandon will also be signing copies of Kamen Rider Zero-One.

1PM – 2PM; Room 6A JAMIE LEE CURTIS'S MOTHER NATURE: A CANDID DISCUSSION OF HER ALL-NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL/MOVIE. Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis makes a special appearance at Comic-Con to launch her new graphic novel, Mother Nature, which debuts exclusively at SDCC. This exciting eco-horror graphic novel is adapted from her script for the Comet Pictures/Blumhouse film. Co-writer Russell Goldman and artist Karl Stevens will be on stage with Jamie and Forbidden Planet TV's Andrew Sumner to go behind the scenes of this unique project, ahead of the Mother Nature major motion picture (coming soon).

2:30PM – 4PM; Exclusive signing room. Meet Oscar-winning Jamie Lee Curtis and the creative team from Mother Nature – co-writer Russell Goldman and artist Karl Stevens, as they sign copies of their eco-horror graphic novel (published by Titan Comics). Mother Nature is adapted from the script for the upcoming Comet Pictures and Blumhouse horror movie! Register for this special signing via the Comic Con site, and pick up your graphic novel at Titan booth #5537. Limited spaces for the signing are available; Jamie Lee Curtis will only be signing copies of the Mother Nature graphic novel.

SATURDAY 22ND JULY

9.30am Titan booth #5537 Giveaway: Conan The Barbarian. 4 miniatures, and stickers – features an exclusive sticker per day.First come, first served (limited number available).

11AM – 12PM; Titan booth #5537 Meet writer/artist Des Taylor and Scarlett Couture cosplay model Jordan Gwynn Colton as they sign Scarlett Couture: The Munich File #1 SDCC Exclusive Dan Panosian/Des Taylor Copic Flip Cover. This SDCC exclusive comes with a custom folder and photograph print of Scarlett Couture Cosplay Model Jordan Gwynn Colton.

2PM – 3PM; Titan booth #5537 Meet Jim Zub as he signs copies of Heroic Signatures and Titan's Conan the Barbarian #1 (SDCC Exclusive Foil Artgerm and SDCC Exclusive Colleen Doran variants) – debuting exclusively at SDCC!

SUNDAY 23RD JULY

9.30am Titan booth #5537 Giveaway: Conan The Barbarian. 4 miniatures, and stickers – features an exclusive sticker per day.First come, first served (limited number available).

11AM – 12PM; ROOM: 29AB PANEL: CONAN THE BARBARIAN COMICS RETURNS! Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated Conan comic launch from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics, hitting stores July 26. Writer Jim Zub, editor Matt Murray, and Heroic Signatures president Fred Malmberg join Forbidden Planet TV's Andrew Sumner to reveal the inner workings of this new launch and discuss future plans for anything/everything Conan the Barbarian! Look out for a Comic-Con exclusive of issue #1 debuting at the show. Attendees will all receive a free Conan comic, minifigures, and stickers and get a chance to win several princely prize bundles.

12:30PM – 1PM; Titan booth #5537 Meet Jim Zub as he signs copies of Heroic Signatures and Titan's Conan the Barbarian #1 (SDCC Exclusive Foil Artgerm and SDCC Exclusive Colleen Doran variants) – debuting exclusively at SDCC!

The new Conan the Barbarian #1 comic series by Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics debuts at SDCC with exclusive show variants including Colleen Dolan, and a foil Artgerm variant. Conan the Barbarian comic writer Jim Zub, Heroic Signatures president Fred Malmberg and editor Matt Murray will be hosting a panel at the show discussing everything Conan the Barbarian (Sunday, July 23 at 11am)! Jim Zub will be signing Conan the Barbarian #1 at Titan booth #5537 throughout the show. Plus, look out for daily Conan giveaways at the booth which includes miniatures and exclusive stickers per day. First come, first served (limited number available).

Titan will be showcasing a range of SDCC comic exclusives for fans including Dead By Daylight #1 SDCC Exclusive Jae Lee Virgin, Robotech: Rick Hunter #1 SDCC Exclusive Inhyuk Lee Copic, Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series #1 SDCC Exclusive Bill Sienkiewicz B&W Virgin, Scarlett Couture: The Munich File #1 SDCC Exclusive Dan Panosian/Des Taylor Copic Flip cover and Blade Runner 2039 #5 SDCC Exclusive Foil Lesley Leirix Li. Plus, visit the Titan booth #5537 for limited editions including BASH! Vol. 1 signed by NBA player Rudy Gobert, signed boxed-sets, collectible comic packs, and lots more.

