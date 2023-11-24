Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: 1first comics, Jared Sams, Ken F Levin, Space Negro

Jared Sam's Space Negro in 1First Comics February 2024 Solicits

1First Comics is launching a new series for Black History Month in their February 2024 solicits and solicitations, Space Negro by Jared Sams.

1First Comics is launching a new series for Black History Month in their February 2024 solicits and solicitations, Space Negro by Jared Sams, who recently worked on America's Got Talent. A blaxploitation-styled sci-fi future superhero comic starring one Supernova Watkins, identified as the last black man in the universe. Sams, also creator of the Black Lives Matter-themed graphic novel Black And Blue from Lightswitch Learnings, Sams has seen Space Negro picked up by 1First Comics who found the preview book their best seller of San Diego Comic-Con, ECCC and other shows.

"In Space Negro, Compton native Ronnell "Supernova" Watkins awakens from his cryogenic sleep a million years from now to a future hellbent on killing his black ass. With his old life consigned to the past and the universe gunning for him from all directions, his first stop: to find hair care products for the last black man alive! But his search stirs a long forgotten evil bent upon destroying all of reality. Will Supernova doom the entire universe just to get his afro correct? From the mind of creator JARED SAMS comes the book that shows that even in a universe with ray guns, spaceships, and warp travel, a black man still can't catch a break!"

SPACE NEGRO THE LAST NEGRO #1 (OF 5) (MR)

1FIRST COMICS

DEC231475

(W) Jared Sams (A / CA) Jared Sams

Part 1 of a 5-issue, monthly mini-series! A million years in the future and a brother still can't catch a break! Space Negro is "Supernova" Watkins, the last black man in the universe. From the mind of comedy writer/artist Jared Sams, the Space Negro preview book has been the best selling show comic in 1First's 41 years!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

1First Comics, founded by legendary publisher and producer Ken F Levin was founded in Chicago in the early 1980's, and published the likes of American Flagg, The Badger, Beowulf, Michael Moorcock, Jon Sable, Classic Illustrated, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and much more. Sold as part of Classics Illustrated, it was relaunched by Ken F Levin more recently, with titles such as Necessary Monsters, Captain Freebird, Blaze Brothers, Delete, Public Relations, Lark's Killer and more.

