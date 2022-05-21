Jarred Lujan & Kyler Clodfelter's Crash & Troy At A Wave Blue World

Jarred Lujan and Kyler Clodfelter were one of a number of creators who had problems at Action Lab Entertainment last year, and tried to pull their book, Crash & Troy, to be published elsewhere after several delays and other issues. Indeed, it was their experiences that may have inspired many other creators to speak out about their problems. And while there is a class action lawsuit underway, Crash & Troy has found a new home, at A Wave Blue World, in their August 2021 solicits and solicitations.

CRASH & TROY #1 (OF 4) CVR A KYLER CLODFELTER

A WAVE BLUE WORLD INC

JUN221337

JUN221338 – CRASH & TROY #1 (OF 4) CVR B PARIS ALLEYNE – 3.99

JUN221339 – CRASH & TROY #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV VIRGIN CVR

(W) Jarred Lujan (A / CA) Kyler Clodfelter

Intergalactic mercenaries Rex "Crash" Ballard and Troy 3.0 find themselves in hot water after a prison break on Wexia-1 sets free the dictator of Wexia-2. Now they must clean up their mess or find themselves locked up. This means working with Chief Fiona Alvarez of the Earth Defense Forces to recapture Supreme Leader Jongil and stop interplanetary war. No sweat for two pros like Crash & Troy!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MEZO BATTLE AT COBAN ROCK #4 (OF 5) CVR A VAL RODRIGUES

A WAVE BLUE WORLD INC

JUN221340

JUN221341 – MEZO BATTLE AT COBAN ROCK #4 (OF 5) CVR B TERRY BLAS – 3.99

JUN221342 – MEZO BATTLE AT COBAN ROCK #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV VIRGI

(W) Tyler Chin-Tanner (A / CA) Val Rodrigues

As the battle rages all around them, Uhna and Balaque come face to face with Roden, who they've not seen since The Rupture. The reunion with their old friend causes the twins to question their allegiances. Meanwhile, Mz'ira challenges Phegor to a duel with the fate of the tribes hanging in the balance. It's Mz'ira vs. Phegor! One will win. The other will die.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99