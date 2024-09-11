Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: jarvis, Night Thrasher

Jarvis The Butler Is From Brooklyn Now And Return Of Avengers Jackets

Avengers Assemble #1 reveals that Jarvis The Butler was never English and is from Brooklyn... and the return of Avengers jackets

Article Summary Avengers Assemble #1 reveals Jarvis the Butler was never English but from Brooklyn.

Hawkeye uncovers Jarvis's true origins amid Avengers Blood Hunt continuity.

Themed Avengers jackets make a comeback, evoking the nineties era style.

New team includes She-Hulk, Wonder Man, and Night Thrasher at Avengers Mansion.

Okay, okay, okay, something is up with Avengers Assemble #1 from Steve Orlando and Cory Smith, launching today from Marvel Comics. Which sees the main Avengers off on a mission, and another Avengers assembled in their absence, with their butler Jarvis preparing for the new Avengers to take their place in the interim. It is very clear to place this within the current Marvel Blood Hunt continuity…

With Hawkeye, Clint Barton arriving to take point on the newcomers at the Avengers Mansion. But in doing so, revealing a truth about Jarvis not said, but clearly thought.

Edwin Jarvis was the loyal household butler of the Stark family and first appeared as Tony Stark's butler in Tales of Suspense #59 back in 1964, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He was meant to have served in the RAF during World War II and was its champion boxer three years running. And later moved to the US to become manservant to Howard Stark and Maria Stark. He then graduated to a similar role with the Avengers Mansion and has been with the Avengers longer than any other member, as well as babysitter for Franklin Richards and sponsored for the superhero Silverclaw when young. But until now, no one has suggested he wasn't English… and had been faking it. Faking his time in the British military as well? And it's not like Hawkeye is joking with anyone…

…joined by Julie Power, now at college folks, She-Hulk, Wonder Man, Hercules, Living Lightning and Night Thrasher. An interesting combination, reminiscent of a nineties Avengers. And you know what nineties Avengers brings with it?

Themed Avengers Jackets! Though Hercules never wore one of them back in the day. And no one ever wanted him to.

Until they did… well, it was clearly too cold for a Greek God. Man, get those visors as well…

But yes, around the time of Operation Galactic Storm, in the Bob Harras/Steve Epting era, half the Avengers were wearing jackets with a logo.

And now thanks to Avengers Assemble, they are back. Courtesy of the none-more-ninetkes character Night Thrasher. And every issue gets a variant jacket cover…

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240692

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Smith, Cory (CA) Leinil Yu

RETURN TO AVENGERS MANSION! When vampires attacked, a ragtag group of volunteer Avengers changed the tide of battle. And in the aftermath, Captain America has formed the Avengers Emergency Response Squad! Steve's handpicked team of veterans and newcomers live and train in Avengers Mansion, and when Captain America sounds the mission horn, whoever's on base has seconds to pack up and deploy. When the Red Skull's daughter discovers a dangerous artifact, Cap, Wasp, Photon and Shang-Chi set out to stop her – while Hawkeye hosts a poker game for the late arrivals. Will the AVENG.E.R.S. pass their first real test? And did someone say…jackets? Spinning out of Jed MacKay's AVENGERS, comics powerhouses Steve Orlando (SCARLET WITCH, SPIDER-MAN 2099) and Cory Smith (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) join forces to expand the world of the Avengers! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!