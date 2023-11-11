Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Bizarro, jason aaron, thought bubble

Jason Aaron: A "Darker, Weirder" Bizarro Superman, at Thought Bubble

Jason Aaron tells us, at Thoiught Bubble, to expect a different kind of Bizarro Superman story from him, darker and weirder.

We learned plenty at the Jason Aaron Spotlight panel at Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate today. Not least of which is that BBC Humberside Breakfast Show presenter Kofi Smiles, who was hosting the panel, is a massive Jason Aaron geek, would regularly break into his deep dive expression of love of Jason's work through the panel,m and even regretted having to take questions from the audience as he had so many of his own. In less capable hands, it might have grated or felt cloying, but instead, it reflected the real love in the room, and Jason Aaron opened up in response.

Along the way, we learned that Jason Aaron would, in all likelihood, not have been sitting there if it wasn't for former Marvel publisher Bill Jemas and his Marvel Talent Search, which led to the book The Other Side at Vertigo and a Wolverine eight-pager getting published at Marvel, with Wolverine talking about faith. Marvel has never run such a talent search since.

We are not to expect any sequel to Scalped to find out what happened next for the wide cast of characters. But Jason Aaron can consider the idea of something that might include Scalped flashbacks. He talked about how much working on Thor brought him attention and well as satisfaction but how it wasn't a character he had any engagement with until Matt Fraction's run. And when taking over the upcoming Superman comic books, he asked Mark Waid for advice.

Because that is his current daunting project, and told us that we are to expect a different kind of Bizarro Superman story from him. Jason Aaron pointed out that Bizrro stories usually make us feel sad for Bizarro and play upon his stupidity. He is planning darker, weirder stories involving Bizarro… telling us, "Of course, the story is ridiculous, but there's a darkness to the story".

He was asked, in a rare audience question, what it was like for someone like Donny Cates to take over his run on Thor, and he told us that it always feels weird and that it's hard to let go or even to realise that there will be more comics after you leave, but that's the job. "I told Donny, use anything I did or set it all on fire."

Jason Aaron also talked about his tendency to take characters and remove their associated powers, with examples including The Watcher, Thor, Doctor Strange and more. It wasn't something he'd considered, but recognises it and says that he guesses he just "likes to kick characters in the balls" to see just who they are. And "doing Daredevil Born Again" with as many different characters as he can.

Jason Aaron and John Timms bring us I, Bizarro in Action Comics #1061-1063 from January 2024.

