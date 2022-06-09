Jean Grey #1 CGC Signed By Stan Lee & J. Scott Campbell On Auction

Jean Grey is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe, and she has many fans that want to collect her appearances. That includes the barrage of variant covers we get featuring her every year. One such artist that specializes in variants is J. Scott Campbell, one of the most prolific artists in comics in the modern era. A cover that was a tough get when it was released to 2017's Jean Grey #1 is taking bids at ComicConnect right now, and this copy is special. Not only is it a CGC 9.8, but it is signed by Campbell and the legend himself, Stan Lee. Right now, it is only at $55 as well, so it is a steal. Check it out below.

Jean Grey Books Are Always A Smart Buy

"White pgs; J. ScottCampbell.com Edition D; Stan Lee & J.Scott Campbell Signature Series. Written by Dennis Hopeless. Art by Victor Ibanez. Cover by David Yardin. When a teenage JEAN GREY traveled through time and arrived in the present, she learned the terrible fate that befell her predecessor: Possessed by a cosmic entity called the Phoenix, Jean was trapped in an endless cycle of life and death. Determined to escape that future, Jean set out to write her own destiny. But now, she's visited by a premonition that the Phoenix is coming for her…and in this new ongoing series by DENNIS HOPELESS (ALL-NEW X-MEN, SPIDER-WOMAN, X-MEN: SEASON ONE) and VICTOR IBANEZ (EXTRAORDINARY X-MEN, STORM), she's going to fight tooth and nail to escape becoming its next victim! 28 pages, full color. Rated T+ Cover price $3.99."

I myself have wanted a copy of this Jean Grey variant for a long time, so I may just bid on this myself. Go here and get more info and place a bid along with me. While there, check out all the other books taking bids today.