Jed MacKay Talks X-Men #1 As Scavengers And Refugees… Out Next Week

X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman is coming out next week. But how is Jed MacKay coming to the post-Krakoan X-Men?

X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman is coming out next week. But how is Jed MacKay coming to the post-Krakoan X-Men? "I think it's an interesting position to be in. In a very real sense, you're starting from behind the 8-ball as far as a lot of fans are concerned. But there's something kind of freeing about that as well, as your mission statement is very clear: Show people what you're about and what you're going to do, and then win them over. In superhero comics, you're always going to be compared to what came before, to the very highest points of whatever character or group you're working with, so it's nothing new — in this case, it's just very recent!"

As for X-Men #1, set in Alaska, inside a fallen Orchis satellite Sentinel factory, "That's kind of what our various series are about — mutants finding out exactly what their places are in the world they've had to rejoin. Being a wildly diverse diaspora, we're going to see different answers to that question —and, in the case of our X-Men, we're seeing them carving out a place for themselves to figure that out. Alaska made sense to me as somewhere new for the X-Men to set up shop, in part due to Cyclops' roots there and in part because a former Sentinel factory in Alaska was about as different an environment from tropical Krakoa as I could imagine. Our X-Men are scavengers, refugees creating a new home and new lives from the detritus of what came before, as symbolized by their new base of the Factory and the salvaged Marauder II /New Marauder that they ride into battle. They're done giving ground."

And with Scott Summers taking the lead, "Cyclops has always been a favourite. He's a character who people often dismiss, but he's got such an interesting history and so many layers to his personality that I feel like I'm still scratching the surface. He is a born leader and the best of his species, and at the same time is a traumatized former child soldier in a genetic crusade he was conscripted into. Superhumanly strong, while also having a core of human weakness…there's a lot to get into with Scott."

As well as the return of Temper… "I really liked Schism and how it led into Wolverine and the X-Men, which was one of my favourite X-Men iterations, so Idie was someone that I really wanted on the team. She's the youngest of our X-Men and, as we'll come to see, the only one there who doesn't miss Krakoa, so her point of view stands out among her fellows."

"Magik and Psylocke are fun counters to one another: both former Great Captains of Krakoa, but

very different. Psylocke is a very considered, deliberate character — a professional, really. She's Cyclops' unofficial XO, while Magik is much rowdier. The fall of Krakoa was a bad time for everyone, but Magik grew up in (a) hell, so after that sort of experience, she's got a perspective on how bad things could really be."

" Cyclops, Psylocke, Juggernaut, Kid Omega, Temper and Magik on the field team, and Beast, Magneto, Xorn and Glob on the base team. They have a cool base and a cool ride, and they fly around the world kicking in heads on mutant business. What's not to like? More than that, it's attitude. Our X-Men have planted their flag and do their business in daylight. And if the world has a problem with them? Then the world knows where they live: It's the building with a big X on it."

X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248771

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

FROM THE ASHES!

Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen…but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join CYCLOPS, BEAST, MAGNETO, PSYLOCKE, KID OMEGA, TEMPER, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 SRP: $5.99

