Jeehyung Lee's Gumaa: The Beginning Of Her To Be Published By Titan

Titan Comics will publishing Jeehyung Lee’s neo-noir series, Gumaa: The Beginning Of Her which raised $107,072 on Kickstarter.

Titan Comics will publishing Jeehyung Lee's neo-noir series, Gumaa: The Beginning Of Her which raised $107,072 from 892 backers last year on Kickstarter. This seven-part thriller will be available in comic shops from December 2023. Jeehyung Lee's Gumaa: The Beginning Of Her marks the original comic debut of the comics cover artist who has worked extensively for the likes of Marvel Comics and DC.

Jeehyung Lee's Gumaa: The Beginning Of Her takes place in a 1980s, crime-ridden Hell. When young Khalida attempts to escape from an influential and sinister drug syndicate, she discovers an ancient blade in a long-abandoned temple. Using its power, Khalida becomes the Goddess Of The City, controlling the citizens through dark magic and fear. But events are being manipulated against her from the shadows, targeting Khalida. A final action-packed confrontation will reawaken the ancient war and change the balance of power between HEAVEN AND HELL… FOREVER.

Titan Comics states that Gumaa: The Beginning Of Her is "perfect for fans of edgy, supernatural stories. From its short time on Kickstarter, the series has already picked up a loyal and enthusiastic fanbase. Among them is multi-Eisner winning comic writer, James Tynion IV (Joker War, Something is Killing the Children, The Department of Truth), who calls GUMAA: THE BEGINNING OF HER "an urban fantasy, laced with horror and noir, brought to incredible life with Jeehyung's phenomenal artwork".

Jeehyung Lee himself promises readers a series with both depth and excitement: "When you're reading GUMAA, I hope you're thinking about the choices these characters make, and whether you might do things the same way or do things totally different. The way these characters navigate their path through these horrific events is what makes them who they are".

Gumaa: The Beginning Of Her will be published oin the 6th of December with covers by Peach Momoko, Sozomaika, Ben Oliver, and Jeehyung Lee.

GUMAA: THE BEGINNING OF HER #1

Writer(s): JEEHYUNG LEE

Artist(s): JEEHYUNG LEE & NABESTE ZITRO

Publisher: TITAN COMICS

FC, SC, 48pp, $4.99, On sale: December 6, 2023 YOUNG KHALIDA escapes from a drug syndicate and discovers an ancient blade in a long-abandoned temple. Using its power, she becomes the GODDESS OF THE CITY, controlling the citizens through dark magic and fear. But events are being manipulated against her from the shadows, targeting Khalida. A final action – packed confrontation will reawaken the ancient war and change the balance of power between HEAVEN AND HELL… FOREVER. COVER A: JEEHYUNG LEE

COVER B: PEACH MOMOKO (DIGITALLY REMASTERED BLOOD SPLATTERED)

COVER C: SOZOMAIKA

COVER D: BEN OLIVER

COVER E: JEEHYUNG LEE (CONCEPT ART VIRGIN COVER)

COVER F: FOIL SOZOMAIKA ( $13.99)

COVER G: COLOUR BLANK SKETCH ( $5.99)

