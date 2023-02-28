Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's Tenement Now A 10-Issue Series Tenement was planned as an original graphic novel for 2023, then a 6-issue limited series but now ten issues starting in June.

The Bone Orchard Mythos is a series of comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart, published by Image Comics as a shared universe of self-contained horror stories. And, for Hallowe'en last year, we got news of how it will expand beyond the original with Prelude: Shadow Eater, The Passageway, Ten Thousand Black Feathers and the upcoming Tenement.

Tenement was originally planned a graphic novel for 2023, then a 6-issue limited series beginning in the spring of 2023 and will be followed by Starseed, to be published at the end of the year. Does June count as spring? Because that's when it has now been scheduled by Image Comics, and Tenement is now a ten-issue series as well, beginning with an extra-length first issue.

In Tenement, Lemire and Sorrentino bring fans the story of seven residents in a building and the dark secrets that bind them together…beginning with a death that feels much more sinister than natural. Image Comics describes it as "Dario Argento's Inferno meets Rosemary's Baby in a claustrophobic tale of terror, perfect for fans of atmospheric horror. Jeff Lemire has described the Bone Orchard Mythos thus: "Every story will be readable and enjoyable by itself. Each story will have a dedicated cast, a beginning, and an end, all self-contained in the OGN or series you're reading. You don't need to read one to understand another, and you don't even need to read them in publication order. You can jump in with Tenement, then read The Passageway or vice versa, and it won't influence your reading experience at all. What will link the stories will be a shared timeline and shared horror mythology that will grow with each new book. There will be some hints of the FCBD issue to The Passageway and some of The Passageway in Ten Thousand Black Feathers. We will find interesting ways to connect the books and build a larger mythology for dedicated readers. They will all give you different details of what's behind this whole shared universe, its rules, and its major players. And some characters may appear in multiple stories. But we will still strive to have each story be enjoyed as a self-contained tale. To sum it up, you will be able to enjoy the self-contained single stories by reading them alone, but you will have an idea of the bigger, overhanging, worldbuilding by reading them all."

Tenement #1 will be available on the 21st of June, 2023, with covers by Sorrentino, Christian Ward, Martin Simmonds, and Tradd Moore.