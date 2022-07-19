Jeff Parker & Joseph Cooper Bring Back Cat-Man & Kitten

Cat-Man and Kitten are two heroes from Dynamite Entertainment's Project Superpowers franchise getting their own book for the first time in November, courtesy of Jeff Parker and Joseph Cooper.

An astonishing standalone superhero story that only Jeff Parker could create! Witness the heroic Cat-Man and his loyal sidekick Kitten as they become embroiled in a dangerous race to recover a priceless artifact that may hold the key to conjuring an ancient god of death! Can our classic adventurers evade pterodactyls, throw hands with the Lavender Gang, and survive the serpentine Snake Men? Find out, in this thrilling tale by writer Jeff Parker and artist Joseph Cooper with covers by Junggeun Yoon, Jonathan Case, and Jacob Edgar!

"The Cat-Man & Kitten special is artist Joe Cooper and I taking the reader into the world of a relatively obscure Golden Age hero and exploring how cool that can be if you embrace the wild elements instead of trying to subvert everything," said writer Jeff Parker. "I wanted to craft a story that starts at one end of the pulp spectrum and keeps expanding in scope. Also, we have some appearances from other Project Superpowers characters and we're keeping an air of mystery around them that fits the feel of the book. Boss Editor Nate Cosby is bringing in powerful cover artists like Case, Edgar, and Yoon to really cap this project."

The character was brought to Dynamite in the pages of Project Superpowers: Chapter Two by Jim Krueger, Alex Ross, Joe Casey and Phil Hester in a story that took Cat-Man back to his animalistic roots before returning to his heroic ways thanks to the help of his young sidekick.

"Jeff is one of the truly great writers in comics, and we've always loved his work at Dynamite as he creates some of the most engaging stories regardless of the character or genre, he just delves into the characters and brings the best tories with the artists he works with," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "His work on titles with us like Flash Gordon and James Bond Origin are among our most critically acclaimed, and elsewhere I've loved his work with Future Quest and so many top titles like Aquaman."