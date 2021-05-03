Jeff Smith's TUKI: Fight For Fire Kickstarter Campaign Debuts May 4

30 years after the first issue of BONE debuted, its creator Jeff Smith is launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund his third creator-owned and self-published comic, TUKI. On May 4, the campaign will debut and if successful, fund two different original black and white graphic novels, that will ship this Summer and Fall respectively.

Smith originally debuted the character of Tuki in an online color comic experiment. And now due to the response to that, he is ready to expand on the character and the world of two million BCE in two all-new graphic novels.

If you are unfamiliar with the world of TUKI, this is how it is all described by the creator:

At the dawn of humanity, during a period of tremendous change and drought, three lost children meet a mysterious traveler named Tuki. Together, their search for the Motherherd of all Buffalo leads them far north through the dangerous territory of a rival species called the Habiline. The Habiline hunt and kill anyone found using fire. Tuki's reputation precedes them and soon they find themselves at the center of unwanted attention not only from Habiline warriors, but of gods and giants!

Creator Jeff Smith describes the graphic novels as follows:

"I've always been fascinated with human evolution, especially the point two million years ago when more than one species of human existed at the same time, this was also the moment we conquered fire. Definitely our best party trick! I started to play around with TUKI before COVID hit, but once the lockdown happened, I decided to dive in and focus on straightening out the story. I ended up with enough material for two books! It was friends from the old self-publishing days, the Tucci's and the Pulido's, who turned my wife Vijaya on to Kickstarter and persuaded us to give it a go. If all goes well, this could be the beginning of a new series! Come check us out! We have rewards that are super high on the neat-o scale!"

The Kickstarter campaign will fund two separate TUKI books, TUKI: Fight for Fire (shipping in July) and TUKI: Fight for Family (shipping in October). Both books will be black and white, oversized, and landscape formatted (11.375" x 8.875") with approximately 144 pages each with a bonus material stretch goal.

Making these new books black and white is keeping with the tradition of Smith's previous works, BONE, and RASL. Both new graphic novels are totally complete and ready to be sent to the printer.

To contribute to the Kickstarter for Jeff Smith's TUKI, keep an eye on his website on May 4 for the link to and information on the campaign itself.