Jen Bartel Launches The Jen Bartel Club On Substack

Substack is announcing the expansion of its comics program today with six new publications from high-profile comic writers launching on the free/subscription newsletter platform. This follows a significant launch last year. The publications include an independent publication from Grant Morrison, a joint project from Brian K. Vaughan and Niko Henrichon, a solo project by Jen Bartel, a collaboration between Tom King and Elsa Charretier, a new publication from Khary Randolph and Joanne Starer, and Mangasplaining will be launching a Substack. So let's take a look at Jen Bartel's offering, as the Jen Bartel Club.

We actually tagged Jen Bartel as one of the first wave of Substack Pro creators after a confirmation was sent out to her existing fans. But now it is all official. Jen Bartel writes;

Hi everyone! If you aren't already familiar with me and/or my work, allow me to take a moment to introduce myself. I'm Jen, an Eisner Award winning comic artist and illustrator, primarily known for my covers on titles like Wonder Woman and She-Hulk. I began my freelance art career back in 2016, and never imagined at the time that I'd be here today—my only goal back then was to get to a place where I could quit my day job and make enough of a living to not have to go back to it. Within just a few months, I had built up a solid list of clients and managed to land some exciting opportunities that cemented my path. It wasn't long before many aspiring artists began to reach out to me for career advice and industry questions, and I've always done my best to answer every email, but it became a challenge to get back to everyone. So, in an effort to help other artists achieve their career goals, I'd made it a habit to share as much insight and information as I could publicly. However, over the last few years my main social media accounts have grown to difficult-to-manage sizes, and the personal interactions I was able to have with fellow creatives and fans alike have become increasingly rare. On top of that, it's near-impossible to find any kind of archive of resource posts I've made over the years (despite some awesome folks going to great lengths to create everything from twitter moments to google spreadsheets of them!). So I decided to create JENBARTEL.CLUB 🌈✨ to have a dedicated, organized area for everything from tutorials to Q&As to wip/sketch shares to final art process posts. My goal is not only to share weekly updates with you, but to also create a community space where we can actually chat and get to know each other. If you'd like, you can become a member by clicking the Subscribe button below:

Even outside of Members-Only posts, I'll be regularly posting inside looks at what I'm working on, along with process videos, brushes, and step-by-step walkthroughs. Buuuut, for Club Members, I'll finally be sharing some behind-the-scenes looks at that FF7 Artbook I've been working on for uh… forever, now—which means… there will be spice 🔥. All Access/Founding Members will also be entered in a monthly raffle to win a piece of original art by yours truly that I'll be mailing directly to each winner, along with a surprise gift. 🤫💝 Last but not least, I've been I've been working on a ton of projects that I can't wait to share with you all. Thanks so much for sticking with me all this time. 🙏🏼💖

Subscription plans include:

Annual$50/year($4.17/month)/ Monthly$5/month – Members-only club exclusive posts including sketches, process tutorials, and spicy art 🔥 Early access to all JENBARTEL.SHOP 🛍 launches + dedicated discount code Post comments, ask Q&A questions, and join the community

ALL ACCESS $250/year Founding member annual gift + Guaranteed monthly original art raffle entry (in addition to standard member perks!)

Free Access to all public posts, including WIPs, process tutorials, and more