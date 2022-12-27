Jennifer Dugan & Kit Seaton's Full Shift Graphic Novel, From Putnam

Full Shift is a new graphic novel by the creators of Coven, Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton."After the death of her father, a reluctant teen werewolf on a desperate quest for a cure accidentally attracts the attention of werewolf hunters, endangering her pack—and the girl she loves. The only way to save them is to embrace the things inside her that are howling to get out."

Jennifer Dugan's debut novel Hot Dog Girl was released in 2019 from Penguin/Putnam. She is also the author of Verona Comics, the forthcoming novel Some Girls Do and graphic novel Coven with Kit Seaton from Penguin, Random House. Seaton, who earned a Masters of Fine Arts in illustration from the Hartford Art School, has taught comics and illustration at Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, Savannah College of Art and Design, and California State University Fullerton. Her previous graphic novel credits also include Afar from Image Comics, Wonder Woman Warbringer from DC Comics, Brightly Woven from Disney Hyperion.

Stephanie Pitts at Putnam has acquired world rights, in an exclusive submission, to Full Shift for publication in the autumn of 2024. Jennifer Dugan's agent Sara Crowe at Pippin Properties and Kit Seaton's agent Ben Grange at L. Perkins Agency represented the pair.

Putnum Publishers began as Wiley & Putnam with the 1838 partnership between George Palmer Putnam and John Wiley, whose father had founded his own company in 1807. In 1841, Putnam went to London where he set up a branch office, the first American company ever to do so. In 1848, he returned to New York, where he dissolved the partnership with John Wiley and established G. Putnam Broadway, publishing a variety of works including quality illustrated books.In 1874, the company established its own book printing and manufacturing office, set up by John Putnam and operating initially out of newly leased premises at 182 Fifth Avenue.

MCA bought Putnam Publishing Group and Berkley Publishing Group in 1975. In the 1990s ownership of Putnam changed a number of times. MCA was bought by Matsushita Electric in 1990.[10] Then the Seagram Company acquired 80% of MCA from Matsushita and then shortly thereafter Seagram changed the name of the company to Universal Studios, Inc.[11][12] The new owners had no interest in publishing, but Phyllis Grann stepped in and was able to broker the deal for Putnam to be merged with Penguin Group in 1996, a division of British publishing conglomerate, Pearson PLC. Putnam and the Penguin Group formed Penguin Putnam Inc, now part of Penguin Random House.