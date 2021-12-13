Jerry Robinson Original Batman Artwork From 1942 and 1943 At Auction

Sherrill David Robinson, better known as Jerry Robinson, was an American comic book artist known for his work on DC Comics' Batman line of comics during the 1940s. He is best known as the co-creator of Robin and the Joker and for his work on behalf of creators' rights, including seeing his own name alongside Bob Kane and Bill Finger in the creation of Batman's most iconic images and characters. He was inducted into the Comic Book Hall of Fame in 2004 and died in 2011. And ComicConnect is auctioning the original artwork from two pages from his Batman runs, one from Batman #14 from 1942 currently at over $19,000, and one from Detective Comics #79 from 1943, currently at $6,000 with both going under the hammer today.

Robinson, Jerry – BATMAN #14 Interior Page

Jerry Robinson pencils and inks; page 10; 1942; image size 13" x 18" Beautiful twice-up Golden Age Batman page by Robinson, creator of The Joker one of the most important of the original Batman artists. Batman and Robin, the Boy Wonder, who are featured in nearly every panel in various states of bondage, find themselves in a pickle at the hands of the gangster Red Rip, from the story 'The Case Batman Failed to Solve!!!' Pen and ink. Art is in very good condition, there is light wear around the edges and toning due to age.

Robinson, Jerry – DETECTIVE COMICS #79 Interior Page

Jerry Robinson pencils and inks; page 12; 1943; image size 13" x 18". Wonderful Golden Age Batman page by Robinson, the final page of the story 'Destiny's Auction!,' featuring Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson throughout. Pen and ink. Art is in very good condition, there is light wear around the edges and toning due to age. Signed by Robinson.

With a special ComicConnect video to highlight that page, and all the history therein.