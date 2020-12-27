Jessica Cruz Gets Her Own Green Lantern Graphic Novel With I.C.E.

Lilliam Rivera is author of children's books including YA novel Never Look Back, a retelling of the Greek myth Orpheus and Eurydice set in New York. Her other books include Dealing in Dreams, The Education of Margot Sanchez, and the middle-grade novel Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit. And in 2021, she will see the publication of her first graphic novel, Unearthed, featuring the Green Lantern Jessica Cruz who finds her father detained by I.C.E. Drawn by Steph C., Unearthed will be published by DC Comics in September 2021.

Acclaimed author Lilliam Rivera and artist Steph C. reimagine one of DC's greatest Green Lanterns, Jessica Cruz, to tell a story about immigration, family, and overcoming fear to inspire hope.

Jessica Cruz has done everything right. She's a dedicated student, popular among her classmates, and has a loving family that has done everything they can to give her a better life in the United States. While Jessica is a part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, allowing her to go to school and live in the U.S., her parents are undocumented. Jessica usually worries for her parents, but her fears and anxiety escalate as a mayoral candidate with a strong anti-immigration stance runs for office.

As the xenophobia in Coast City increases, Jessica begins to debate whether it's worth renewing her status to stay in the U.S., or if her family would be safer and better off moving back to Mexico. And despite her attempts to lean on her friends and family, she finds herself constantly visited by visions of Aztec gods, one pulling her towards hope and the other towards anger.

But when her father is detained by I.C.E., Jessica finds herself being pulled into an abyss of fear. With her father gone and feeling helpless, Jessica must find her way out of her fears and ultimately become a voice for her community.