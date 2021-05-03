Jessica Von Braun Sketches Star Trek / Green Lantern #1

It may still be a good while before the schedule of comic book conventions returns to normal. One of the most missed aspects of attending these conventions as a fan was the potential to meet your favorite artists and perhaps even purchase an original sketch. Online sellers have made it possible to keep the market for these kinds of originals going in the absence of physical comic conventions. You can now get a Jessica Von Braun original Star Trek / Green Lantern #1 sketch cover. Jessica Von Braun, a mixed media artist, currently featured at pOp Gallery in Disney Springs, Florida, sketched an original piece of work on this IDW Publishing and DC Comics collaboration. Two of the biggest sci-fi titles collide in this crossover, which Von Braun celebrates with this unique sketch. The issue is slabbed and graded at 9.0, preserved forever in excellent condition.

Jessica Von Braun Star Trek / Green Lantern #1 Blank Variant Cover – Witnessed Signatures Sketch Original Art CBCS VF/NM 9.0 White pages.

A Starfleet officer wields a Green Lantern Corps power ring on this sketch by Von Braun. The image is in mixed media with an image area of 4" x 7.75". CBCS notes, "Witnessed Signatures: Jessica Von Braun (with sketch) and Chuck Huber on 4/2/2017". Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $4.

Whether you're a fan of the boundless sci-fi world of DC Comics' Green Lantern title and the cosmic universe, a lifelong Trekkie eager to add a piece of truly unique Star Trek memorabilia to your collection, or a fan of Jessica Von Braun's unique and expressive style, this comic will be a terrific find. Best of luck to everyone heading over to Heritage Auctions to stake their claim for this Star Trek / Green Lantern original sketch cover. It's up for bid right now, so go on and stake your claim.