Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb Set Up H2SH Finale In Batman #162 (Batspoilers)

Batman #162, by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb, is published today, marking the penultimate issue of the first half of H2SH, the sequel to the twenty-three-year-old Hush. Four months late, and we may never see the planned second half; this seems to be setting up the current status quo of the subsequent Batman volume, which has already had three issues released. But we are where we are. And this sees Batman against the Batfamily, who are also against each other. It's like a game of Celebrity Traitors, Batman has his hundy faithfuls… until they turn on him as well. Or do they?

You too, Damian? But as everyone is against each other, and no one knows who is on the side of the angels or the devils, with Hush and Riddler also taking opposing positions, it's time for Batman to activate something new inside the Batmobile to make his escape…

Maybe he was taking lessons from Superman's relatively new super-flare power, which just had its tenth anniversary? And applying it to the Batmobile?

And escaping, as has always been a tradition in Batman comic books, into the sewers. Except after burning through the Batmobile's energy supplies to make this move…

… there do seem to be some people waiting for him. There's a Bane in the shadows…

… and a Joker. Both conveniently in place, both teaming up in a way they haven't been for so long, not since the death of Alfred Pennyworth, and both just waiting for Batman to fall into their laps. And Hush is playing everyone off against the other. How very two-faced of him… Batman Vol 3 #162 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb is published today by DC Comics. Batman Vol 3 #162 is currently scheduled to be published at the end of January. Batman Vol 4 #4 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is out next month.

BATMAN #162

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 11/12/2025

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? $4.99 1/28/2026

