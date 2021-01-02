Jim Lee Draws Ryan Wilder Batwoman For Comic Shop Charity

Jim Lee posted out the following Batwoman image on New Year's Eve for auction, one of the final 60 images he has been creating in lockdown to auction to benefit the bookstore charity BINC, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars alone. He posted.

BATWOMAN Original Art Sketch. Pen & ink/white out on 9×12" illo board. Proceeds of this 3 day auction to benefit comic shops via @BincFoundation. Winner gets to choose the LAST DC sketch I draw (# 59). Sketch 60 character has already been decided upon https://ebay.com/itm/203234890101

Drawing his version of the upcoming Ryan Wilder Batwoman. Currently at $6900 with a day-and-a-bit to go.

The Kate Kane Batwoman made her live-action debut in The CW's Arrowverse, portrayed by Ruby Rose, cast in the role in August 2018 and first appearing in the 2018 crossover event Elseworlds with Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. The crossover established Batwoman on Earth-1, the same as Arrow and The Flash.This version is Bruce Wayne's cousin and protects Gotham City in Wayne's absence, who mysteriously left three years earlier. In July 2018, it was reported that a television series centred on the character was in development at The CW. On January 3, 2019, the show received a pilot order and on May 7, 2019, the show was picked up by the network, premiering on October 6, 2019. In this series, Kate has been away from Gotham since Batman disappeared three years ago, returning to try and join her father's new security forces, but when she learns of Bruce's identity as Batman, she has Luke Fox (son of the deceased Lucius Fox) adjust the Batsuit to fit her so that she can assume her cousin's mantle, acting to defend Gotham against the threat of Alice, revealed to be Kate's long-presumed-dead sister who has been driven insane and seeks revenge for her family seemingly abandoning her. In May 2020, Rose departed Batwoman after the first season and that Javicia Leslie will succeed the role of Batwoman in the second season as original character Ryan Wilder.

It is that version of Batwoman who Jim Lee is now drawing ahead of her debut as the character on January 17th 2021.